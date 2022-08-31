The enthusiasm of this celebration can be best felt by visiting various Ganpati Pandals.

Lord Ganesh is believed to be the god of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year across India to mark his birth, and it is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism. This year it will be observed on 31 August, and the Ganesh Visarjan will take place on 9 September.

Ganesh Chaturthi is marked on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. People bring clay idols of Lord Ganesh to their homes, and worship them during the festivity. This festival is enthusiastically celebrated throughout India, but it is more popular in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The enthusiasm of this celebration can be best felt by visiting various Ganpati pandals.

Here is a list of famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune:

Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati temple

Located in Pune, this temple is visited by the likes of the Maharashtra chief minister and celebrities during the 10-day celebrations

Paanch Manache Ganpati

The Paanch Manache Ganpati or the Kesari Wada Ganapati is one of the oldest temples in India and has been blessing Pune for many years.

Khetwadi Ganraj

Khetwadi Ganraj is possibly one of the oldest pandal in Mumbai. Established in 1959, this pandal hosts a variety of religious performances and cultural programmes.

Tejukaya Cha Raja Ganesh

Tejukaya House Ganeshotsav Mandal Ganpati, also known as Tejukaya Cha Raja Ganesh, is one of the many popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.

Guruji Talim Ganpati

Guruji Talim is ranked third on the list of Pune’s renowned Ganpatis. The idol was created by the Shinde and Nalban families as a representation of the harmony between the Hindus and Muslims in the city. Pune residents are drawn to this Ganpati pandal for its opulent procession and visarjan.

Celebration:

With no COVID restrictions this year, Mumbai’s famous Ganesh pandals are gearing up to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with zeal and enthusiasm. Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Mandal, which was founded in 1934, is celebrating its 89th anniversary this year and expects more visitors now as the state government has lifted restrictions.

Lalbaugcha Raja, in his 12-foot form, will be in his regal throne this year. This year’s theme is the Ayodhya Ram temple. The decorations at Lalbaughcha Raja are being designed by well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

Girgaon Cha Raja, a 25-foot eco-friendly idol, is another well-known Ganesh pandal. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the pandal in his Maan Ki Baat speech. It was founded in 1928. This year marks the mandal’s 95th anniversary. The Ganesh idol is 25 feet tall, and made of clay.

