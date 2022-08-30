Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Anand Mahindra calls Lalbaugcha Raja 'heart and soul of Mumbai'

Located in Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 31 August this year. And ahead of this auspicious festival, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted the first look video of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja.

Located in Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was suspended for two years due to COVID-19, but the Maharashtra government has allowed celebrations this year.

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, “Nothing expresses the heart & soul of Mumbai better than Lalbaugcha Raja… Ganpati Bappa Morya!”. The clip currently has more than 299,000 views. Watch this video here:

The enthusiasm and excitement for the festivity was clearly visible in the comment section.

“Mahindra sir, I visited Lalbaugcha Raja for 12 years straight from 2008 to 2019, I went to Mumbai from Gujarat for the amazing Ganesh Utsav of Mumbai. After two years, Ganesh Utsav is back with bang. I will go for darshan this year again because it's the best time to be in Mumbai Jai Ganesh.”, wrote one user.

An account said, “One of the best times to be in Mumbai.”.

There were some people who were appreciating the city of Mumbai. A person commented, “Sir Mumbai is a place of love, where we get everything, fast life, better opportunity, tasty food, good people with zero narrow mindedness.”.

Some users also showcased their art. While sharing a picture of his brilliant artwork dedicated to Lord Ganesh, one person commented, “Ganapati Bappa Morayaa. My handmade wooden Ganapatis and oil paintings.”

This year's theme for the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal is Ayodhya Ram temple. The well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai is the designer this time.

An expert committee has been constituted by the Maharashtra government for the drafting of eco-friendly policies with regard to the immersion of idols in natural bodies. The six-member committee has been asked to submit suggestion on alternative material to Plaster of Paris (PoP) to make eco-friendly idols and submit its report in three months.

