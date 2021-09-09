Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant one for the Hindu community as the day is observed and celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha.

The much-awaited and most loved festival Ganesh Chaturthi is here! Also known as Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is a 10-day grand celebration that takes place across the country with a lot of enthusiasm and passion.

This festival is a significant one for the Hindu community as the day is observed and celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha. He is one of the most adored and idolised gods in Hinduism.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha, as per Hindu scriptures. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked and observed on 10 September, Friday.

Below are a few wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

Hope this year is super joyous and prosperous to you and your family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with the best of our intentions to seek blessings and love for an amazing life ahead. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

I wish and pray to Lord Ganesha that you may have an affluent and healthy life. Happy Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha always be by your side in every difficult test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let’s celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together with love and harmony. On this day, spread the message of love and honesty as Lord Ganesha descends on earth to kill evil.

May Lord Ganesha bring you and your family good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!

Warm and happy wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you, my dear friend. May the festive colours of this season brighten your life every day.

I wish you a colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi this year. May this festive time bring many more smiles and celebrations into your life.

Let us come together and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha with all our hearts. So that we can seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!