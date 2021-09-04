Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: All you need to know about date, shubhmuhurat and puja visarjan

According to the Hindu calendar, the best timing for puja is from 11.03 am to 1.33 pm on 10 September. The 10-day festival is set to conclude on 21 September

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 10 September this year. The 10-day festival of Ganesh Mahotsav, celebrated mostly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, will end on 21 September.

Several people bring in idols of Lord Ganesh to their homes and worship the elephant-headed deity.

ShubhMuhurat:

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity. It is marked on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September.

This year, the Chaturthi tithi will last from 12.17 am to 10 pm on 10 September.

On this day, people get up early to clean the temples installed in their houses. The idol of Lord Ganesh is put on a raised pedestal and worshipped. Aarti and sweets such as laddoos and modaks are offered to the god.

Puja timings:

According to the Hindu calendar, the best timing for puja is from 11.03 am to 01.33 pm on 10 September.

Puja Vidhi for Ganesh Chaturthi:

It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha can lead to the removal of obstacles from one’s life, making it peaceful and prosperous. The idol of the god, red cloth, water pot, coconut, cardamom, ‘panchamrit’, ‘roli’, ‘akshat’, and ‘laung’ are needed for the rituals. Other items required for the puja include ‘supari’, ‘Kalavajaneoo’, ‘Chandi ka vark’, ‘ghee’, ‘kapur’, ‘panchmeva’, ‘gangajal’, and ‘chaukee’.

Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan:

Some people do not keep idols in their homes for the entire duration of Ganesh Mahotsav, while others celebrate the entire duration of the festival. The Ganesh Visarjan is performed with lots of singing and dancing, as people transport the idols to local water bodies such as seas, lakes, and rivers.

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, devotees line up in huge processions for immersing the idols. They bid farewell to Lord Ganesh, asking him to return next year.