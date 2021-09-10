Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM extend wishes to mark festival

Narendra Modi wished the country, asking Lord Ganesh to bring 'happiness, peace, good fortune and health' to everyone

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people in the country to mark the festive occasion. In his message, Kovind spoke about the auspicious festival which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who signifies good fortune, prosperity and knowledge. He also shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating that it is a festival that is always celebrated with cheerfulness and fervour.

Kovind advised people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate norms, while they observe the occasion in a harmonious manner.

Extending his greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad, the President said that "on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us.".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the country, asking Lord Ganesh to bring "happiness, peace, good fortune and health" to everyone.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to extend his best wishes on the occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. This much-loved celebration will begin from today, 10 September and it is celebrated for 10 days in states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. Among the many festivals, this one is observed with much pomp and fervour. This year, it will come to an end on 21 September.

As the ongoing pandemic has put a halt on many large-scale celebrations in the country this year, devotees can still perform their duties or celebration at their respective homes.

Puja Timings

The tithi for the Chaturthi will last from 12:17 am to 10:00 pm on 10 September. Meanwhile, the timing for Puja vidhi will commence from 11:03 am and will continue till 1:33 pm.

During this festival, devotees around the world worship and pray to Lord Ganesh, as they believe that adoring him will remove every obstacle in life and will henceforth bring peace and prosperity.