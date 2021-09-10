This is the sixth consecutive year that Kukreja, the owner of Belfrance Bakers and Chocolatiers, has created such an idol.

The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated today, 10 September, means that idols of Lord Ganesh are available everywhere. Over the years, people have got creative at designing the idols, with many shifting to eco-friendly idols to promote sustainability. Ludhiana-based restaurateur and chocolatier, Harjinder Singh Kukreja also joined the challenge, unveiling a chocolate-based idol of the elephant-headed god.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Kukreja, the owner of Belfrance Bakers and Chocolatiers, has created such an idol. Sharing an Instagram reel of the idol, Kukreja said that it took 10 days for the 10-chef team to create this eco-friendly Ganesha out of 200 kilos of Belgian chocolate. The chocolate Ganesha was embellished with edible gold colour to highlight its ornaments and crown.

Kukreja added that his team would plan to immerse the idol in milk for visarjan. It has tied up with the non-profit organisation Robin Hood Army to distribute the chocolate milk to underprivileged children. In an interview with the Indian Express, the chocolatier said that each year over 500 children were the beneficiaries of a glass of chocolate milk at the festival.

The idol would be immersed on the third day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Mahotsav, resulting in almost 45 litres of chocolate milk. Till then, curious onlookers can view the chocolate Ganesh at the bakery.

The post has gone viral on Instagram, receiving over 10,000 views to date. Several users were appreciative of the noble gesture and the fact that the chocoloate milk would be redistributed among the needy and underprivileged.

According to Kukreja, when he started the practice of creating chocolate idols in 2016, his team collaborated with a sculptor to construct the idol. Over the years, the team perfected the technique, leading to the chocolate Ganesha now being created entirely in-house. He admitted that the task was a tough one, but added that the challenges become fun when the creators are passionate about it.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is an occasion for a number of delicious delicacies on account of Lord Ganesh's sweet tooth. Many devotees prepare lip-smacking desserts in honour of the god.