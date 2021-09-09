Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here are some bhog dishes you cannot miss out on

Food plays an important part during Ganesh Chaturthi, with major focus on sweets, keeping in mind Lord Ganesha's sweet tooth

Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to begin on Friday, 10 September. The ten-day celebrations, which start on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu calendar, will be marked with great fervour in many parts of the country. This year, the festival will last till 21 September.

As preparations are on to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh, it is worth remembering that food plays an important part in the festival. Keeping in mind the sweet tooth of Lord Ganesh, here are a few festive dishes to offer as bhog:

Modak: How can one ever forget modaks, the favourite food of Lord Ganesh? Just the name of the dish evokes the memory of the god. A sweet dumpling made from flour, jaggery, and coconut, this dish is such a favourite of the god that Lord Ganesh is also called ‘Modakpriya’. Devotees prepare modaks with a variety of fillings such as chocolate, kaju, kesar, motichoor, and khoya to offer as bhog.

Sheera: Similar to sooji ka halwa, this sweet dish is made using ghee, rava, dry fruits, and more. Devotees add bananas, dry fruits, and even pineapple to make it even more delicious.

Puranpoli: This is one of the major dishes offered to Lord Ganesh as bhog. A sweet flatbread made with chana dal, puranpolis scream pure indulgence with their stuffing of jaggery, coconut, cardamom, and butter or ghee.

Basundi: The dish is considered similar to rabri and is often paired with pooris to offer as bhog.

MotichurLadoo: This is another sweet that is instantly associated with Lord Ganesh. The ladoos are made of gram flour, sugar, and spices and are present everywhere in this festive season.

Gujiya: Also called karanji, these deep-fried dumplings are prepared with maida or sooji with crushed dry fruits, khoya, and jaggery as the filling. These sweet bites are enough to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Shrikhand: This dish can sort out your hunger pangs in a jiffy. Made with fermented curd and crushed dry fruits, it is served with a variety of toppings including almonds, raisins, pistachio, cashew nuts, and other dry fruits.