Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, a guide to online darshan this year

The ten-day celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, which are slated to commence on 10 September, will be muted due to the coronavirus pandemic

Ganesh Chaturthi has been celebrated with much pomp and vigour throughout the years. The ten-day celebrations, which are slated to commence on 10 September this year, will be muted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, devotees can still enjoy digital celebrations from wherever they are. Many of the most popular Ganpati mandals are going virtual, promising to bring Lord Ganesh into the devotees' homes. From the puja to the Ganesh Visarjan, these mandals are set to bring Ganesh Chaturthi to the people. Here are the details:

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

Located in Putlabai Chawl, the Lalbaugcha Raja or the 'King of Lalbaug' is the most visited pandal in the state of Maharashtra, with lakhs thronging its doors every year.

This year, you can visit the website to enjoy the celebrations.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Mumbai

Over a century old, the Chinchpoklicha Raja of Parel will mark Ganesh Chaturthi in a toned-down manner. People can experience the celebrations by visiting the social media pages or the official website.

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

Located on Veera Desai Street in Andheri West, the 'King of Andheri' will have 'heaven' as this year's theme. The Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, which manages the life-size construction, is expected to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in a low-key manner. The official website will post all details of the celebration.

Khetwadi cha Raja, Mumbai

The stunning Ganesh idol at the Khetwadi cha Raja is one of the most adorned idols. The gold and diamond decked Lord Ganesh of the mandal can be viewed online at once the celebration begins.

Guruji Talim Ganpati, Pune

First set up in 1887, it is one of the oldest Ganesh mandals in the city. Devotees can watch the live puja.

Shri Kasba Ganpati, Pune

One of the most well-liked mandals in the city, the "Manacha Pahila Ganpati" can be seen online.

The Chaturthi tithi will last from 12.17 am to 10 pm on 10 September this year. The best timing for puja is 11.03 am to 01.33 pm on the day.