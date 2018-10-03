'Gandhian philosophy holds solution to all problems', says Vijay Rupani on 149th birth anniversary of Father of Nation

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday said Gandhian philosophy holds solution to every problem faced by the society.

Rupani paid tributes to the Father of Nation on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary by visiting 'Kirti Mandir', a memorial dedicated to him in Porbandar town of the Saurashtra region. Porbandar is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Gandhiji's life was his message. I firmly believe that Gandhian philosophy holds solution to all the problems," the chief minister said while addressing a gathering.

He said Gandhiji's thoughts are still relevant. "The best tribute to him would be to walk on the path shown by him, such as speaking truth, shun violence and maintain cleanliness," Rupani said.

He urged the people to adopt Gandhiji's values of non-violence, serving the poor and buying only country-made products.

He also attended an all-religion prayer meeting at Kirti Mandir.

On the occasion, around 8,000 students of various schools formed a human chain to create Gandhiji's face in an area of one lakh square feet on the Porbandar beach.

The human formation event was organised by the Rotaract Club of Porbandar.

"Hoping to set a new world record, the club had also invited the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, who have collected the details about the event," said Hardik Dhakka, secretary of the club.

Later in the evening, Rupani purchased Khadi from a shop on Ashram Road of Ahmedabad city to promote the garment's popularity.

"The chief minister would lay the foundation stone for 'Khadi Museum' and a new office building for state Khadi Gramodyod Board in Vadaj area of the city," said an official release.

Rupani and Gujarat Governor OP Kohli would also attend a prayer recitation function at Sabarmati Ashram, where Gandhiji lived for a significant period of his life.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel visited the Ashram and paid his tributes to the Mahatma.