Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869 in Porbandar in Gujarat. Known as the father of India, he played a crucial role in India’s independence movement. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary and the occasion is being marked on Sunday this year.

Gandhi was a strong advocate of truth and non-violence. He fought the injustice and oppression by Britishers without the use of violence. He led many crucial movements against British rule like the “Salt March” and “Quit India Movement”. Nathuram Godse assassinated Gandhi on 30 January, 1948. His soul departed but his quotes, teachings and ideologies were immortalised.

Let’s have a look at some of the famous quotes, teachings and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi.

Teachings

The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi emphasised on the significance of morality. His strategy for combating the oppression has always included truth, non-violence, cooperation, mutual respect, and sacrifice. He strongly believed in social integration, spirituality and love for all beings. As radicalism, hatred and intolerance are increasing in the world, we need to remember the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi for ensuring a peaceful world.

Ideology

Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology included the concept of Swaraj (or self-rule). He believed that Swaraj is the real democracy in which the power rests in the hands of people. He criticised the parliamentary form of democracy. He also believed in Sarvodaya which means “Progress of All”. The principles of Sarvodaya included that politics should not be a power instrument but an agency of service. The Sarvodaya movement focuses on truth, non-violence and self-denial. Sarvodaya states that the society should function on the basis of non-violence. It believes that there should be no centralised authority. The Sarvodaya society is free of exploitation and class-hatred, and it is based on equality and liberty.

Quotes

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

