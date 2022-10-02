A staunch nationalist, an inspiration for generations to come, and the biggest face of Indian independence, Mahatma Gandhi’s place is deeply rooted in history. The mass leader, who was loved and respected by millions, was born on 2 October 1869 with the name Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, in Porbandar, Gujarat. It was after he gained his law degree from London and visited South Africa, that the shy timid Mohandas transformed into a fearless Mahatma.

The life of the spirited social reformer, lion-hearted freedom fighter, astute politician, and social reformer has been recorded in legions of books, innumerable movies, and several documentaries, which deliver a lot about his greatness. Therefore on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we have put together some of his political perspectives and vision for the country.

Path of Ahimsa

The ‘Father of the Nation’ has always been synonymous with non-violence. In October 1931, while addressing an overflowing crowd at the Chatham House, Mahatma Gandhi opened up about his vision for an India that modelled itself on the ideals of non-violence. While advocating the same, Bapu said that the day India achieves this, ‘then no nation on earth can bend us to its will.’

Vision of religious pluralism

Central to Gandhi’s dream of an independent India, religious pluralism was Bapu’s biggest vision for the nation. Despite facing huge criticism, Gandhi, keeping the Hindu-Muslim unity in mind, amalgamated the Khilafat Movement and the Non-Cooperation Movement. Advancing the idea of unity in diversity, Bapu never linked any one religion to the nation.

Poverty alleviation

During his address at the Chatham House, Bapu outlined the challenges that he believed the population in British India was facing. Gandhi revealed that about one-tenth of the people were ‘living in the condition of semi-starvation’. Furthermore, he revealed that those people had ‘no more than one meal per day’ including ‘stale chapatti and a pinch of dirty salt.’ And, to overcome the same Gandhi Ji said that because cities do not make India, any services should begin from the villages.

Panchayati Raj System

According to Mahatma Gandhi, “Panchayat Raj represents true democracy realised.” The Gandhian ideas of Gram Swaraj and the Panchayat Raj System are vehicles for ushering in change.

