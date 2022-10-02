There is no denying that Mahatma Gandhi has been inspiring not only the country but also the world with his philosophies and contribution to Indian independence. While historians and intellectuals are curious to study his life, the cinematic interpretation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is a popular choice among the movie-makers as well as cine-lovers.

However, no fictional film can beat the impact of documentaries based on the life of Father of the Nation. Therefore, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the documentaries that shouldn’t be missed by you.

Mahatma Gandhi: 20th Century Prophet (1953)

One of the first documentaries made on the life of Baapu, Mahatma Gandhi- 20th Century Prophet was helmed by American documentary director Stanley Neal and was written by Quentin Reynolds.

Mahatma: Life of Gandhi, 1869–1948

Seeking to tell the life story of the father of the nation and his incessant search for Truth, this 1968 documentary was helmed by Vithalbhai Jhaveri. With the help of animations, live photographs, and some old stills, Jhaveri created this black and white documentary to show the ordinary life of an extraordinary man.

The Frontier Gandhi

While this 2008 documentary was centered around the life of the nonviolent activist and Pashtun leader Abdul Ghaffar Khan, it closely touches on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Known as Badshah Khan or Bacha Khan, Abdul Gaffar Khan was famously called The Frontier Gandhi because of his close knot bond with Bapu.

Mahatma Gandhi: Beyond the Myth

This 2019 directorial by Mathilde Damoisel explores the life of the father of the nation with the help of archive footage. The movie closely incorporates his non-violent methods and movements that helped India gain independence from the British.

Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless

Winning the prestigious Best Documentary Feature Award at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival, this 2021 documentary was helmed by Ramesh Sharma to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth in 2019.

