As India marks the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, people remember the legacy he left behind, besides his values and principles that inspire millions to date. Playing a significant role in India’s fight for independence, Mahatma Gandhi was rightfully called the ‘Father of the Nation’, owing to his determination and selfless sacrifice for the country.

Well, if we speak about the title, it is usually given to the first president of an independent country or someone who has been a driving force behind the establishment of a country. The title of the ‘Father of the Nation’ was given to Mahatma Gandhi in a bid to respect his contribution to the country. As scripted in the pages of history, it was none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who first used the term to signify Gandhi during his radio address following which it was also recognised by the Government of India.

It is pertinent to note that despite having strong differences over the way of leading the freedom struggle, Bose seemed to have accepted Gandhi’s political philosophy, programme, and leadership.

Netaji’s address from Radio Singapore

It was when Netaji during his address through Radio Singapore in April 1944, he not only appreciated Gandhi’s influence on the people of India but also addressed him as the Father of the Nation. He also sought Gandhi’s blessings for the INA and his struggle against the British.

This was not it. Following Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his radio address also said, “The Father of the Nation is no more.”

Notably, it was not just his fight for independence that earned him the title but his connection with the people of India that moved the Indian government and made him quite different from other freedom fighters and political leaders.

