Every year on 2 October, Gandhi Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the ‘Father of the Nation’. Born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, well-known as Mahatma Gandhi, is remembered worldwide for his huge contribution towards the Independence movement in India and also for his simple and honest philosophy about life. His way of living and his principles has inspired quite a lot of people and also brought about several changes in society.

A prominent figure in the history of India, Mahatma Gandhi never failed to express his opinion concerning the caste system, the inhumane treatment of untouchables and many problems plaguing the country. He espoused the ideas of brotherhood, non-violence and civil disobedience.

To remember the great personality, 2 October is also recognised as a national holiday in India. The occasion is observed with great enthusiasm as people, including political leaders and eminent personalities, pay their tributes to Gandhi. Different programs are held on this day across the country. As India observes the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, know some of the interesting facts about the great political leader:

Interesting facts about Mahatma Gandhi

As scripted in history, the title of ‘Mahatma’ was given to Gandhi by poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. However, a debate still remains over the same. Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday is commemorated worldwide as the International Day of Nonviolence. Gandhi also made it to Time Magazine. In 1930, he was recognised as the Time Magazine Man of the Year. In a Gandhi museum located in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the blood-stained clothes of Mahatma Gandhi, that he was wearing while he was assassinated, have been put on display. He was a big football fan and had also formed two football clubs- one each in Johannesburg and Pretoria. Gandhi got married at the age of 13 and the death of his first child after marriage made him a strong opponent of child marriage. Twenty-one years after his death, Britain, the country against whom he fought rigorously, released a stamp in his honour. There are around 48 roads outside India named after Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi was a pure vegetarian and limited his diet to items like raw vegetables, curd, fruits, seeds, goat milk, and nuts. Mahatma Gandhi served in the army during the Boer War in South Africa.



