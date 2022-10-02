Gandhi Jayanti is commemorated every year on 2 October to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi. He played an integral role in India’s independence from the British Empire. Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings have surely been immortalised. During Gandhi Jayanti, various speeches and programmes are held all over India to remember him. Many big personalities all around the globe have been influenced by Bapu. For instance, the glasses worn by Steve Jobs, late founder and CEO of company Apple Inc, were a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On 2 October, the United Nations (UN) also marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by observing International Day of Non-Violence.

History:

Born on 2 October, 1869, in Porbandar city of Gujarat, Bapu later went to London to get his law degree, and then went to South Africa to practice as a barrister. In South Africa, he found out that the condition of Indians was poor and they were being ill-treated by the government. He put in a lot of efforts to improve the situation of Indians and other people of colour.

He joined the Indian National Congress after returning to India in 1915. He started various movements to fight against British rule, such as the Quit India Movement, the Dandi March, and the Non-Cooperation Movement. Gandhi vehemently opposed the Partition of the country and rued the fact that India’s independence came at such a steep cost. He was assassinated on 30 January 1948 in Delhi.

Significance:

Gandhi remains a towering figure in modern Indian history. He managed to mobilise the population in the fight for independence. He practiced the ideas of satyagraha and ahimsa to achieve his aims. He never won the Nobel Peace Prize, although he was nominated five times for it. Gandhi’s philosophy remains a significant part of the nation’s ethos and culture, so much so that he is called the ‘Father of the Nation’ for his contribution to the freedom struggle.

