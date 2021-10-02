Gandhi Jayanti 2021: World’s largest Khadi national flag unveiled in Leh to mark occasion

The Tiranga measures 225 feet and 150 feet respectively and weighs 1,000 kg

India unfurled the world's largest ‘Khadi national flag’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The flag, measuring a length and width of 225 feet and 150 feet respectively, and weighing 1,000 kilogram, was unfurled in Leh.

#WATCH World's largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town, inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present pic.twitter.com/6lNxp0lM0n — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, on Saturday inaugurated the Tiranga made of Khadi on Saturday.

The unveiling of the flag coincided with the birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation,' Mahatma Gandhi, with whom Khadi is synonymous.

Army Chief General M M Naravane was also present for the unveiling.

