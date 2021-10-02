India

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: World’s largest Khadi national flag unveiled in Leh to mark occasion

The Tiranga measures 225 feet and 150 feet respectively and weighs 1,000 kg

FP Staff October 02, 2021 12:05:14 IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: World’s largest Khadi national flag unveiled in Leh to mark occasion

The unveiling of the flag coincided with the birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation,' Mahatma Gandhi, with whom Khadi is synonymous. ANI

India unfurled the world's largest ‘Khadi national flag’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The flag, measuring a length and width of 225 feet and 150 feet respectively, and weighing 1,000 kilogram, was unfurled in Leh.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, on Saturday inaugurated the Tiranga made of Khadi on Saturday.

The unveiling of the flag coincided with the birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation,' Mahatma Gandhi, with whom Khadi is synonymous.

Army Chief General M M Naravane was also present for the unveiling.

Inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 02, 2021 12:05:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From President Kovind, PM to UN chief, tributes pour in to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
India

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From President Kovind, PM to UN chief, tributes pour in to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

New book revisits Gandhi’s assassination, reveals conspiracy to kill him was launched a week before Independence
India

New book revisits Gandhi’s assassination, reveals conspiracy to kill him was launched a week before Independence

‘The Murderer, the Monarch and the Fakir: A New Investigation of Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination’ brings out minute details of the killing, including how the Beretta gun with which Bapu was shot was arranged by a well-known Ayurvedic doctor of Gwalior

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Messages and wishes to share on 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi
India

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Messages and wishes to share on 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, quotes, images and messages for Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary