Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Date, history and significance of birth anniversary of Father of the Nation

This special day is observed across the country and the world to honour Mahatma Gandhi's irreplaceable contributions, especially his ethics of 'ahimsa' and 'swaraj'

Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is marked and celebrated on 2 October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi and Father of the Nation. Usually, on this day, the nation observes a national holiday. Meanwhile, the entire world observes this day as Gandhi Jayanti.

Among the many leaders who fought for India's independence, Gandhi is known to be one of the most prominent figures for his ideologies, philosophies, struggles, and determination that drove India to its independence. He was also the man behind non-violent civil disobedience.

Gandhi played a significant role in India's freedom movement. His method of non-violence encouraged and inspired several civil rights movements across the world where he fought to bring noteworthy changes in society.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the country will mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. Along with India, the United Nations (UN) every year also observes Gandhi Jayanti as ‘International Day of Non-Violence’.

Why is Gandhi Jayanti observed?

This special day is observed across the country to honour and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. On this day, people remember Gandhi’s irreplaceable contributions to India's freedom struggle. Furthermore, Gandhi’s path-breaking values and ethics of ahimsa and swaraj are recognised across all institutions in India. His teachings and knowledge are spread via various initiatives by groups and organisations towards the betterment of our surroundings and the country.

Who was Mahatma Gandhi?

Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869 in Gujarat’s Porbandar city. While growing up, he always expressed his feelings and desires about patriotism and united India. His thoughts and ideologies were more towards the fight for freedom which is why he is considered to be the nation's tallest leader of the independence movement.

During his young days, he went to South Africa to study law and led a nationwide campaign for farmers and labourers. Among the many struggles and fights, he was against caste discrimination and demanded expanding women's rights.

Meanwhile, in India, he led the Dandi Salt March in 1930 and also the Quit India Movement in 1942. These two movements were among the reasons why Britishers had to move out of India.