Games that involve betting, have factor of addiction will be banned in country, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Days after a case religious conversion through an online gaming application was uncovered by Uttar Pradesh police, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the government for the first time has come up with a framework to address the menace.

Talking to reporters, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, “For the first time we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow three types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involves a factor of addiction will be banned in the country.”

#WATCH | For the first time we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow 3 types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involves a factor of addiction will be banned in the country: Union… pic.twitter.com/XUdeHQM2ho — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Police had recently uncovered a conversion racket in which teenagers were allegedly being targeted through an online gaming application ‘Fortnite’ and were enticed to convert their religion.

The accused, identified as Shahnawaz Maksood Khan, a resident of Mumbra, used the digital name ‘Baddo’ and allegedly targetted children who played ‘Fortnite.’

The 23-year-old Khan was arrested from Alibaug, said police officials on Sunday.

Khan’s name came up during an interrogation of a person who was picked up from Ghaziabad on Thursday, said a police officer.

“Ghaziabad police then alerted Mumbra police regarding the religious conversion racket by Khan, which was being operated through an online game,” said the officer.

According to the police, Khan along with his family was on the run for the last few days and his house in Mumbra was also found to be locked.

DCP Ganesh Gawade from Mumbra said, “Based on technical intelligence, we traced him at Alibaug’s cottage and arrested him. Further investigation is on.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.