A state-of-the-art convention centre coming up in Delhi will not have a helipad on its terrace as planned earlier. The helipad as planned earlier will be replaced with a “framework which may be used for solar panels” in future, as per the minutes of meetings of the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) held on May 24.

The convention centre is a part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project which is also the venue for the main G20 summit scheduled in September.

“The Commission approved the layout and building plans proposal in respect of Redevelopment of Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC) at its meeting held on June 14, 2017,” it said.

“​​​​​​​The Commission noted that the provision of a helipad on the terrace has been replaced with a framework which may be used for solar panels in future, the same shall be ensured to be screened appropriately,” the DUAC observed in the minutes of meetings.

The DUAC was set up by an Act of Parliament in 1973 to advise the Government of India and local bodies on preserving, developing and maintaining the aesthetic quality of urban and environmental design within Delhi.

As part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, the IECC is being built as a state-of the-art complex, and some of its blocks have already been opened. The International Museum Expo, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held at the IECC from May 18-20.

The work to complete the project is currently underway with the G20 Leaders’ Summit set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year by ministers, senior officials, and the civil society.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be also adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings, according to the official website of G20.

India is chairing the year-long G20 presidency for the period starting December 1, 2022. The national capital is also getting a facelift for the mega event.

With inputs from agencies

