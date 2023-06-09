'G20 Summit about getting India ready for the world and the world ready for India': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that the G20 Summit is about “getting India ready for the world and the world ready for India.”

He added that the international event will spur tourism growth in the country.

Jaishankar’s comment came during an address at Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College which was part of of a BJP outreach campaign underway to highlight the nine years achievement of the Narendra Modi government.

“This India which we are getting ready for the world is very important for all of you because this India that we are getting ready for the world is your India,” he said.

“Whatever we are doing right now regarding G-20 is in a way India laying the foundation for what Modiji has called Amrit Kal, the next 25 years before us and those are your years. Our job is to lay the foundation and it is our hope that you will build on that foundation to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047,” the minister said.

The foreign minister added that India is one of the first countries to hold over 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country.

“We have done it so that the world could see the full diversity and richness of India,” he said.

“These meetings would be attended by at least 200-300 people and when these people will go back to their home, they will talk about India and share their experiences of places like Varanasi and Kashmir with their friends and families,” said the former bureaucrat.

Jaishankar also said that currently India is number one in the world in terms of attracting foreign investment but it is not “satisfactory” because it can go up further.

He said globalisation has opened up doors of opportunities for the youth but they must also be prepared to manage its challenges.

With inputs from PTI

