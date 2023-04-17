G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting kicks off in Shillong

Shillong: The northeastern city of Shillong began hosting G20’s Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) on Monday. The meeting will conclude on 18 April.

The inaugural ceremony of the SELM pre-cursor event was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant who extended a warm welcome to delegates present at the event.

The pre-cursor event was organised by Indian Space Research Organisation. Talking to reporters, Principal Secretary, P Shakeel Ahmed said that representatives from the Space Agency of Russia, the Chinese Government, Ministers as well as ten Ambassadors will be attending the meeting.

The inaugural ceremony of SELM’s Pre-Cursor Event on ‘Space Economy, Policy & New Space’ begins in #Shillong. CM of Meghalaya, @SangmaConrad, MoS @DrJitendraSingh, MoS @mppchaudhary & #G20India Sherpa, @amitabhk87 extended a warm welcome to the delegates present at the event. pic.twitter.com/LdTpOC5u8D — G20 India (@g20org) April 17, 2023

Ahmed said, “Apart from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), there will be exhibits by the startups of the space economy sector. We would also showcase our cultural heritage and events.”

He added that hosting the delegates will help showcase and benchmark Meghalaya as a prime destination for tourism, investment and development, according to a press release.

“Northeast States play a very important role for us. Because of the hilly areas, the potential is more. In harsh conditions, the space application is the best. The Northeast Space Application Centre is doing great. We want to showcase that these areas have huge potential for the space industries to come and invest. Our next event will be held in Bengaluru on the 6th and 7th of July. This is a precursor to that main event,” said the ISRO Director citing that space technology serves best to predict weather conditions with high probability.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.