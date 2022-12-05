G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur: What the delegates expect and hope from India's presidency

New Delhi: The G20 Sherpas, personal emissaries of the G20 leaders, extended their support to India’s G20 presidency and said that they will contribute in pushing forward the agenda that will be put forward in the ongoing G20 Sherpa meeting at Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Leaders of G20 member nations, nine guest countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE – and representatives of international organisations are attending the four-day meeting which began on Sunday in scenic lake city of Udaipur.

Issues such as technological transformation, green development, spotlighting women-led development, accelerating implementation of SDGs, and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth have been flagged by India as part of its agenda for the G20 presidency.

The Sherpa meetings will work towards building consensus on key cross-cutting issues, which will be discussed in the various G20 work streams for inclusion in the Leaders’ Declaration, which will be tabled at the G20 Summit in New Delhi next year.

The Sherpas will oversee the negotiations to arrive at a consensus on key issues facing the world. There are 13 different working groups identified as Sherpa Tracks including the one on Disaster Risk Resilience and Reduction introduced by India for its presidency.

A look at what the Sherpas from different countries said as they meet to shape agenda of India’s presidency:

Aurélien Lechevallier, G20 Sherpa, France

“India can play a very important role. We are facing crisis in the world now but India has the leadership to promote collective values and define a common agenda for the G20 members.”

Dian Djani, G20 Co-Sherpa, Indonesia

“India and other countries which are part of G20 should work together to achieve sustainable development goals. India and Indonesia have certain common agendas like issues pertaining to women, digital infrastructure, rural communities, and climate change for instance.”

Keiichi ONO, G20 Sherpa, Japan

“We expect a lot from the Indian presidency as India has a very good connection with G20 members. India has shown ambitious agendas for the 2023 G20 summit meeting.”

Trudi Makhaya, G20 Sherpa, South Africa

“The summit is about global co-operation and maintaining the G20 as a premiere forum for international co-operation in a very difficult time, and about India being a voice of the global South.”

Pankaj Khimji, Head of the delegation, Oman

“Well, first of all, congratulations to India on taking on the G20 presidency. We as Oman are obviously very delighted, obliged and overwhelmed as India has chosen Oman as a guest country. So, we are looking forward to participating. For us, it is one of the finest platforms… to express our global agenda and to share that with the G20 will probably be the best opportunity that Oman will have.”

Edi Pambundi, G20 Sherpa, Indonesia

“…We hope that during this year’s Presidency, India will take in the rich experience of all the delegates and reach amazing results.”

Andreas Schaal, G20 Sherpa, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

“This is fantastic that India takes over the G20 Presidency… it is great to visit India, one of the leading major economies, one of the drivers of growth as Presidency of the G20, defining an agenda which both alliance – emerging economies, advance economies and developing countries.”

Kexin Li, Sous-Sherpa of China

“This is a very important year for G20 and for India. I have high expectations as G20 will move forward hosted by India.”

With inputs from agencies

