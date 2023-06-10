G20 Development Ministers' Meeting to be held in Varanasi from tomorrow

Varanasi will host the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting under India’s presidency from 11 to 13 June. The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver a special video address, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Varanasi Development Ministers’ Meeting takes place in the midst of mounting developmental challenges that have been made worse by the slowdown in the global economy, debt distress, the effects of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, rising poverty and inequality, the cost of living crisis, supply chain disruptions around the world, and geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Delegates are expected to discuss and agree on ways to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and foster synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs that hold back progress for the developing countries.

It is important to note that the decisions made in the G20 Development Ministers’ meeting will also play a key role in the forthcoming SDG Summit scheduled to be held in September.

The statement also mentions that the Varanasi meeting will have two sessions, one on ‘Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs’ and another on ‘Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach’.

Delegates attending this meeting will be able to witness the culture of Varanasi through cultural programmes, exhibitions, and excursions which have also been planned under it. As many as 200 delegates from various countries are expected to attend the meeting.

