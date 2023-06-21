G-20 Tourism Ministers' Meet: Terrorism divides but tourism unites, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that terrorism divides but tourism unites as it has the potential to unite people from all walks of life thereby creating a harmonious society.

Addressing G-20 Tourism Minister’s meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi said “It is said that terrorism divides, but tourism unites. Indeed, tourism has the potential to unite people from all walks of life, creating a harmonious society. The motto of India’s G20 presidency, ”Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”- ”One Earth, One Family, One Future” can itself be a motto for global tourism.

PM Modi also mentioned the diverse festivals of India and even talked about the Lok Sabha elections 2024, calling it a festival to abide faith in democratic values.

“I welcome you all to Incredible India! As tourism ministers, handling a sector worth over two trillion dollars globally, it is rare that you get a chance to be a tourist yourself. But you are in Goa – a major tourist attraction in India. So, I urge you to take out some time from your serious discussions to explore the natural beauty and the spiritual side of the state,” he said.

“Our tourism is not just about sight-seeing. It is an immersive experience. Whether it is music or food, arts or culture, the diversity of India is truly majestic. From the high Himalayas to dense Forests, From the dry deserts to beautiful beaches, from adventure sports to meditation retreats, India has something for everyone,” he said.

During our G-20 presidency, we are organizing nearly 200 meetings in 100 different locations all over India.

In India, our efforts in this sector are centred on preserving our rich heritage, and at the same time, creating world-class infrastructure for tourism, he said, adding that one of our focus areas is on developing spiritual tourism.

After the infrastructure upgrade, the eternal city of Varanasi, just one of the major spiritual centres, now attracts 70 million pilgrims – a ten-fold increase from earlier, he added.

“We are also creating new tourist attractions, such as the Statue of Unity. As the tallest statue in the world, it attracted about two point seven million people within a year after it was built. In the last nine years, we have placed special emphasis on developing the entire ecosystem of tourism in the country. From transport infrastructure to the hospitality sector, to skill development, and even in our visa systems, we have kept the tourism sector as a focal point of our reforms,” he added.

“The hospitality sector has great potential for employment generation, social inclusion, and economic progress. It employs more women and youth compared to many other sectors. I am glad we are also recognising the relevance of the tourism sector for speedy achievement of ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs),” he said.

