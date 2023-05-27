Amul, a popular milk brand, has recently been indicted for contamination. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under ‘Amul’, issued an explanation over a video pointing out its lassi Tetra packs as fungal-laden. The viral video, which is making rounds on the internet, shows the packet tainted before its expiry date. A green fungus coating is visible in the Tetra pack as listed in the video. According to the person behind the camera, he discovered the lassi to be contaminated after realising its awful taste.

Amul dismissed the claims

The dairy cooperative took to Twitter to clear the speculations surrounding the issue.

In a notification, Amul called the video ‘fake’ and stated that it was ‘being used to create misinformation’ about its dairy products. A key highlight included the packets having liquid leaks and damage near the straw hole. Amul further noted that the fungus growth observed in these packs was likely due to the damages shown in the clip. Morever, it is possible that the person behind the video was aware of this.

“This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and Social Media platforms regarding the inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed,” the dairy said in a statement.

“We wish to assure you that Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the-art dairies and undergo strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging. As standard practice, we mention on all our packs the following declaration for the safety of our customers, “DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK,” it added.

As a word of caution to their customers, Amul assured, “This video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among our consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul lassi.”

According to Amul’s official Twitter handle ‘Amul_Coop’, GCMMF – Amul is India’s largest food product organisation with annual provisional turnover (2022-23) of Rs 55,055 crore. As it transitions from India’s largest dairy brand to India’s largest food and beverage FMCG company, GCMMF is investing in organic foods, high protein products, probiotic ranges, and fresh sweets.



