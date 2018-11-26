Full text: On 10th anniversary of 26/11, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asks Pakistan to act against Lashkar-e-Taiba

A day ahead of the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26 November, 2008, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement expressing "solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai". He called on all countries, while naming Pakistan in particular, to implement sanctions against terrorists responsible for the attack. Here is the full text of his statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack. We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world.

It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement. We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates.

The United States is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice. The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program is offering a new reward for up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Note: The entire text has been taken exactly as posted by the official website of the US Department of State and has not been edited by Firstpost.