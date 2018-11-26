26/11 Mumbai terror attack was barbaric, says Mike Pompeo: US calls upon Pakistan to implement UNSC sanctions against perpetrators

Washington: Describing the Mumbai terror attack as a "barbarity", the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called upon Pakistan and other nations to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against those responsible for the atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates.

On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the state department's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program offered a new reward for up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack. "It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said in a statement on the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack. "We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates," Pompeo said.

Some 166 people, including Americans, were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT terrorists. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after he was handed down a death sentence by an Indian court. The United States, Pompeo said, is committed to seeing that those responsible for the attack face justice.

The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program is offering a new reward for up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack. "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack," Pompeo said. "We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world," said the top American diplomat.