FTA between India, Australia will 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Deputy High Commissioner Storey
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated in May that the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and the deadline for the negotiations between India and Australia are scheduled for June and July
Sara Storey, the deputy high commissioner of Australia to India, stated on Friday that her nation is pleased that India opted to sign a free trade deal with them and that this will undoubtedly help the ‘Make in India’ or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Indian government.
“We are proud that the government of India chose to do free trade agreement with Australia. Now 96 per cent of Indian goods enter Australia tariff-free and 86 per cent of Australian goods enter India tariff-free. This will support the ‘Make in India’ Program for competitive Indian goods. We all believe in this relationship and there is so much more that we can do,” Storey told ANI.
Sara Storey went on to say that the connection between the two countries has evolved into a strategic and all-encompassing alliance.
Related Articles
The World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is currently taking place at the Oval in London, was screened live in special fashion on Friday at the Australian High Commission in the nation’s capital.
“The World Test Championship Final is showing us excellent competition. We have top-tier teams playing each other,” Storey said.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated in May that the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and the deadline for the negotiations between India and Australia are scheduled for June and July.
After the recent introduction of the India-Australia ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement), he claimed that the talks had advanced quickly and very well.
“All I understand is the next couple of rounds of CECA negotiation is planned for…I think one in June and one in the month of July. You would’ve noticed and perhaps appreciated the fact that ECTA was only launched very recently and within such a short time, the discussions have progressed from not only full utilisation of the benefits that are available to the business community under ECTA but also to start talking about on how these can further be built upon through comprehensive economic cooperation agreement,” Kwatra said during a special press briefing on PM Modi’s Australia visit.
On December 29, 2022, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAusECTA) went into force. The ECTA was drafted on April 2, 2022, ratified on November 21, and exchanged in writing on November 29. The Agreement entered into force after 30 days.
In order to include the CECA, India and Australia are currently negotiating the expansion of their economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA).
(With agency inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WTC Final 2023: Ashwin left out, Umesh Yadav included as India opt to bowl; Boland in Australia's XI
Ravichandran Ashwin did not find a place in India's XI for the WTC final 2023 as the team decided against playing two spinners.
WTC Final 2023: Indian bowlers disappoint as Travis Head-inspired Australia take control of the match
It wasn't the decision to leave out R Ashwin that hurt India but the bowling of Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1 of the WTC Final that left a feeling of bewilderment.
WTC Final 2023: 'Rahane and Thakur's gutsy seventh wicket stand a strong message for top order', says Ganguly
Chasing down a total of 469 in their first inning India could only manage to get 296 for an all-out. Except for 89 and 51 from Rahane and Thakur respectively and Ravindra Jadeja’s 48 runs, none of the Indian batters could do much