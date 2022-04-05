FSSAI releases answer keys for various exams, check steps to download here

In case they do not submit their objections within the given time frame, candidates will not be able to make a legal claim in a court of law in relation to re-evaluation at a later stage of recruitment process.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the answer keys of the Computer Based recruitment tests that were held for various posts from 28 to 31 March. Candidates can check and download the answer keys on FSSAI’s official website- fssai.gov.in.

The question/answer keys will be available on the online portal till 7 April, as per the official notification. Applicants are required to log in to the FSSAI website using their user id and password to check the answer keys.

Here is the link to the official notification.

Follow these steps to download FSSAI answer key 2022:

Go to FSSAI’s official website fssai.gov.in

Click on “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and then on ‘Link for Question / Answer Key’

Login using your candidate user id and password

The FSSAI answer key with the response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and match keys with the answers to calculate your probable score

Direct link is here.

It is to be noted that in case of a query/objections related to any answer, the objections are to be submitted online by using the response link in the portal. Documentary evidence will also be required to be submitted along with the challenge, up to 11:59 pm on 7 April. A panel formed by the FSSAI will look into these objections.

In case they do not submit their objections within the given time frame, candidates will not be able to make a legal claim in a court of law in relation to re-evaluation at a later stage of recruitment process.

FSSAI had notified a total of 254 vacancies in this recruitment drive. Out of the total number, four vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), four for the position of Assistant Manager (IT) and four for Assistant Manager,

The recruitment drive was also being held for 33 posts of Assistant, one Hindi Translator vacancy as well as 19 Personal Assistant, three IT Assistant, three Junior Assistant Grade- 1, six f Assistant Director, nine Assistant Director (Technical), and six Deputy Manager posts. The posts were notified in two separate advertisements.

