Bengaluru is infamous for its long traffic snarls. The ‘Silicon Valley of India’ that otherwise tops the charts in terms of Information technology (IT) is usually left behind owing to its perpetual traffic woes. Now, adding to the long list of famous personalities who have grumbled about the city’s despondency, Dr Nikhil Sikri, Co-Founder & CEO at Zolo, recently shared a similar plight. Sikri took to LinkedIn, a business-focused social media platform to share an update on his tumultuous life that has been caught up in chaos due to the city’s traffic.

In a post on LinkedIn, which has become increasingly popular for striking a chord with many people on social media platforms, Sikri shared how Google Maps had been displaying the same ‘estimated arrival time’ upon checking every five minutes. This, as he wrote, eventually extended beyond the destination’s arrival time.

Giving a humorous turn to the otherwise intolerable traffic, he captioned the post: “If you want to feel frozen in time – try driving in Bangalore with Google maps.” In addition, he put up at least four such Estimated Time of Arrivals (ETA) at an interval of 5 minutes each and concluded the post with a smiling emoticon.

Check out the post:

The post garnered over 1000 likes and comments.

Some shared their plight with laughter. “Haha, I feel your pain!” said one of them. As others pointed out, “Mocking BLR traffic became uncool years ago.”

Check out some of the comments below:

One user wrote: “Go remote. Need to decentralize the big cities. It’s time to do it.”

“It’s getting worse on daily basis and the localities here blame north and West Indians to create such packed scenarios,” commented another.

A third user shared his experience: “I’ve often travelled back in time by this logic.”

One of India’s largest co-living platforms, Zolo Stays, provides easy, delightful, and aesthetically pleasing stays. Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, the platform was founded in 2015 by Nikhil Sikri, Akhil Sikri, and Sneha Choudhry. It comes forth as an alternative to existing paying guest (PG) accommodation and apartment rental facilities with fully-managed, long-term affordable stay options.

