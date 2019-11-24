From 'WTFadnavis to We the idiots', how national newspapers highlighted latest plot twist in Maharashtra political tale

On Sunday, newspaper editors came up with some inventive turns of phrase to highlight the latest plot twists in the tale that is Maharashtra politics.

The Asian Age headline seemingly captured what went through the minds of many readers:

The Telegraph, commenting on the 'coup' pulled off by the BJP, pulled no punches:

The Indian Express seemingly repurposed its headline from a 90s Sandra Bullock rom-com

The Sunday Times pulled out a cheeky reference to the India-Bangladesh day-night test:



The Free Press Journal came down hard on Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari:



Regional language newspapers put in their own two cents:

On Saturday, citizens woke up to find the headlines of their national and regional language newspapers out of date with most publications going in the direction of "Uddhav to be next CM of Maharashtra".

President's Rule in the state was revoked early on Saturday morning, with the BJP staking claim to form the government, propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister to Devendra Fadnavis, who returned as chief minister for the second consecutive term.

Amid a hasty meeting of the NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress, it remained unclear as to how many NCP MLAs were backing Fadnavis-Pawar government. Late Saturday night, the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine approached the Supreme Court seeking a quashing of the governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as the chief minister.

Supreme Court on Sunday asked the Centre to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.

In an unprecedented hearing on a Sunday, the apex court, however, did not grant any interim relief to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours and rather said that this issue would be dealt with only after perusing the two letters on Monday.

