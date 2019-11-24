Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court rejects BJP plea to grant 3 days to prove majority; final order at 10.30 am on Monday

Maharashtra Govt Formation LATEST Updates: The Supreme Court on Sunday held an urgent hearing of a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The Supreme Court also rejected Centre's plea to grant them three days to respond on Floor Test. The apex court, instead, ordered Centre to produce the letter of the Governor inviting them to form a government, and letters of support for Devendra Fadnavis by Monday morning. The court will pronounce the final order tomorrow at 10.30 am.
Supreme Court hearing begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi also cited the Goa and Uttarakhand cases where floor test was directed to be held within specific period of time. 'In Uttarakhand case, a 'composite' floor test was directed between contesting political alliances. Same thing was ordered in Jagdambika Pal case,' Singhvi tells Supreme Court. 'If floor test is ordered for tomorrow, larger issues may come back to the Supreme Court later. How is it possible for someone claiming majority yesterday to shy away from a floor test today. If floor test is ordered, it is not an invasive adversarial order at all. Floor test is only a constitutional obligation of a democracy. How is it adversarial?'
Kapil Sibal apologises to the Supreme Court bench for the hearing on a Sunday and says, "But we are not the only ones to blame". Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some BJP and Independent MLAs, says, "I was on Karnataka case also. This case should have gone through 226 jurisdiction first. The government has been formed for now so there is no reason for this Sunday hearing," Rohatgi tells Supreme Court. The judges hit back. Justice Bhushan hit back saying, "That is the discretion of the CJI, Mr Rohatgi."
"It appears that the Governor is acting directly under the orders of a political party. The act of Governor smacks of bias, is mala fide contrary to all norms. Only thing to do today is if they believe they have the numbers, majority and can prove their support, they should be directed to conduct floor test today itself," Sibal told the 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court.
Sibal apprises the court of the developments in Maharashtra starting from election results. "In the formation of the government, governors have some discretion as is decided by the Judgments of this Court. In this case, a pre-poll alliance broke down and we have to look at the post-poll alliance now. A common minimum program was arrived at and that Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister. It is bizarre that on Saturday at 5.47 am the President's Rule was revoked and in less than three hours Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in. From thereon, everything is shrouded in mystery, what documents were given, what material was placed, nothing is in public domain."
Kapil Sibal begins arguments in the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing a petition filed by the Sena-Congress-NCP combine against the appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj, senior counsels and Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat are present in the courtroom. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are present in the court. NCP leader and lawyer Majeed Memon was also seen.
After a meeting with NCP Sharad Pawar at his residence, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that 49-50 MLAs are with the party chief and one or two more are expected to add to this strength. He expressed confidence that a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan reached Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, while NCP's Dilip Walse Patil visited Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The Supreme Court will hear the petition at 11.30 am on Sunday. The bench will comprise Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. While Attorney General KK Venugopal will represent the Centre, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue for the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. The petition sought that the court issue appropriate directions to summon a special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the only agenda of administering oath to the MLAs, immediately followed by the holding of a floor test on Sunday, in order to thwart horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in the state.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance on Saturday evening approached the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the Maharashtra government.
The apex court is set to hear the matter at 11.30 am tomorrow.
Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna to hear Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress plea tomorrow at 11.30am
In its petition, the Sena alleged that the dispensation in Maharashtra was a "minority government" and that the governor exercised his discretion illegally. The Sena also requested that a floor test be conducted within 24 hours to prevents attempts at poaching
This development came after an astounding twist on Saturday morning when Fadnavis returned as chief minister propped up by Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy.
Just hours earlier, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress alliance had reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be their chief ministerial candidate.
Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn in by Koshyari around 7.30 am at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after President's Rule in the state was lifted in a dramatic overnight development.
Ajit's decision created a fissure in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis for his second consecutive term was "a personal choice" and not that of the party.
Later in the day, the NCP removed Ajit as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies and gave state unit head Jayant Patil temporary rights until the election of a new leader.
There has been no official confirmation on reports that the governor has asked Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly by 30 November.
There were also reports that Fadnavis and Ajit met the governor separately late last night, after which he sent a report to the Centre suggesting that the President's Rule be lifted.
'Murder of democracy'
After the dramatic early morning swearing in, leaders of the Sena and Congress cried foul, calling the governor's action as a "murder of democracy" and a "black day in the history of Maharashtra".
While Uddav Thackeray said it is a surgical strike on the people of Maharashtra and they would avenge it, Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Ajit of stabbing people of Maharashtra in the back by deciding to join hands with the BJP.
The Congress termed the swearing-in a "black chapter" in India's history, and said the BJP acted as a "contract killer" of democracy and the governor once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman".
23 नवंबर का दिन महाराष्ट्र और देश के लोकतांत्रिक इतिहास में एक काले अध्याय के तौर पर दर्ज होगा, जब संविधान को पांवों तले रौंद दिया गया!
अवसरवादी अजीत पवार को जेल की सलाखों का डर दिखा कर,
सत्ता की हवस में अंधी भाजपा ने, प्रजातंत्र की सुपारी ले हत्या कर डाली! pic.twitter.com/5Bp2YqMvFU
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "opportunist" Ajit, accused by the saffron party in the past of corruption, was "scared" of being put behind bars by the BJP.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the resignation of the governor on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Fadnavis the chief minister. Asserting that the 'Aghadi' combine would come to power, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the three parties would fight the situation on the political and legal front.
'We have electoral, moral mandate'
The BJP, however, asserted that it had the "electoral and moral" mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader, saying the tie-up was guided by the "given situation".
The swearing-in ceremony was held soon after the President's Rule, imposed on 12 November, was revoked. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the Central rule and a gazette notification to this effect was issued at 5.47 am.
As questions cropped up whether a meeting of the Union Cabinet was held to recommend revocation of the President's Rule, a senior home ministry official said the approval was given by the Central government by invoking a special provision of The Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules which gives the prime minister special powers.
The Rule 12 says: "Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases, permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary". The prime minister gave this approval, which acts as post-facto approval of the Union Cabinet, the official said.
The swearing-in ceremony came as a political shocker, with Sharad describing his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said his nephew and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.
By the end of the day, atleast nine of the 11 NCP MLAs who had accompanied Ajit to the Raj Bhavan reiterated their loyalty to the senior Pawar and claimed to not know about the reason behind their being summoned in the morning.
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xBfOI531uQ
NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, a staunch supporter of Ajit Pawar, was present at the meeting of party legislators at the YB Chavan centre in south Mumbai later in the day.
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde arrives at YV Chavan Centre for NCP meeting. pic.twitter.com/7LIDLNJLf7
Regarding the letter of support submitted to the governor, Pawar said that the governor had been misled by Ajit. "Ajit, by virtue of being the NCP legislature party leader, possessed the list of all the 54 party MLAs with names, signatures and constituencies for internal party use. I presume he has submitted that list as a letter of support to the governor. If this is true, the governor has been misled," he said.
Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Congress would shift its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur to avoid horse-trading.
Speaking to BJP workers at the party office in Mumbai, Fadnavis said he would give Maharashtra a strong government with Ajit Pawar's support. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai!"
Meanwhile, claiming that the new BJP-led dispensation would not pass the floor test, the senior Pawar asserted that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the numbers and will form the government.
The senior Pawar said he was not aware if his nephew decided to support the BJP out of the fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Ajit is among those named in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam case.
The NCP chief also rejected the speculation that Ajit's defiance was the result of power struggle with Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule over the post of chief minister. Sule put up a WhatsApp status regarding a split within the party and the family.
Pawar said the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, along with Independents and smaller parties, have the support of 169 to 170 MLAs, and they were ready to form the government.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too asserted that the NCP, Congress, Sena combine had the numbers to prove majority and added that they would defeat the BJP-led government in the Assembly Speaker's election.
Fifty of the party's 56 MLAs reportedly attended the party's meeting headed by Sharad Pawar, raising questions regarding the exact number of NCP MLAs who had lent support to the BJP.
The day's dramatic events also saw a missing person's complaint being filed for an MLA from the NCP. Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai in the morning. Daroda left his constituency in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has been unreachable after reaching Mumbai, a police official said.
The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in an alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House. The Sena broke its three-decade ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.
The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively. After the BJP and Sena both failed to stake claim to government formation, the governor had invited the NCP to form government.
President's Rule was imposed in the state after no single party or alliance could stake claim to form government. The Sena, Congress and NCP had been in talks ever since and had drawn up a common minimum programme which would serve as the agenda if the combine came to power.
14:17 (IST)
BJP's Ashish Shelar welcomes Supreme Court order
Welcoming the Supreme Court order in the writ petition by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, BJP's Ashish Shelar said that the allies have fallen flat on the face and that it has come up very clearly that the alliance's demand has not been accepted by the top court.
"All lawyers of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena were pleading to Supreme Court that floor test needs to be done today. After seeing the proceedings and the order, it has been established that Supreme Court hasn't come to that conclusion. Their request has been rejected," he said.
He had earlier said that the BJP will prove majority with 170 MLAs or more than that. "They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to 'shakha' early morning and that is 'Ram Prahar' (time) as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of 'Ram Prahar'?" he asked.
Governor had asked (Shiv Sena) them about their willingness and ability to form the government. "Showing interest to form government and giving time to form government are two different things. Shiv Sena is confusing these two. How can those, who could not decide their Common Minimum Programme in last 10 days, parade MLAs before the Governor in 10 minutes?" he had asked.
13:49 (IST)
'Illegitimate government' will fall when floor test takes place, say Congress leaders
Anand Sharma told ANI that the midnight coup staged by the BJP and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra was unprecedented. "There was no grave emergency between midnight and the day. It shows the intent. SC should go into all aspects, otherwise it'll become a practice," he said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "illegitimate government" will fall in the event of a floor test. "The moment they conduct a floor test, it will be clear that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar do not have the majority," he said after the Supreme Court asked the Governor to produce the letter in which he invited the BJP to form government and also asked the letter of support placed by Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow, posting the matter for hearing at 10.30 am on Monday.
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chauhan thanked the apex court for hearing the plea on an off day. "BJP has no right to form the government. The decision will be taken only on the floor of the house. We hope the floor test takes soon," he said.
13:31 (IST)
Sharad Pawar reaches Renaissance Hotel to meet 48 MLAs
After a huddle of NCP, Congress and BJP leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence, the NCP chief reached the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai to meet the 48 party MLAs who were shifted there on Sunday morning.
While BJP's Sanjay Kakade had called the meeting with Pawar a personal visit, Chhagan Bhujbal had said NCP has the support of 49-50 MLAs and Maharashtra will get a Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government.
13:22 (IST)
Don't believe in rumours, 'missing' NCP MLA says after resurfacing
NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed, told ANI, "I'm safe. I've come after winning the election on the clock symbol (NCP), so there's no question of changing the party. Whatever decision Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar take, I'm with that. Don't believe in any rumours."
13:21 (IST)
Shiv Sena MLAs meet Congress MLAs at JW Marriott Hotel
Congress MLAs were shifted to the hotel in Mumbai on Sunday morning amid fears of poaching. Reports had earlier said the MLAs were to be shifted to Jaipur.
13:04 (IST)
SC rejects BJP's plea of granting three days to prove majority
Rohatgi bats for 3 days' time for the Bharatiya Janata Party to prove majority on the Floor of the House in Maharashtra. Supreme Court rejected the plea and told the party to come back with replies from all parties involved — Governor, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis. Rohatgi in Supreme Court argued that three days time should be given for everyone to file replies. "They should have done their homework before disturbing the Court on late night and disturbing us on Sunday."
Rohatgi told the court: "The House respects the Court, Court must respect the House. They are individual organs, there is self restraint. Tomorrow, can the legislature pass a legislation saying that the court must dispose of all cases in two years? The independence has to be respected, can't be breached. This petition is not maintainable and Mr Sibal is saying notice not necessary, pass exparte orders? What kind of argument is this?
13:00 (IST)
Sharad Pawar heads to Renaissance hotel to meet NCP MLAs
12:52 (IST)
SC demands legit letters related to government formation on record
Rohatgi concluded by saying that notice ought to be issued in the matter, so that everyone could spend their Sunday in peace. The court ultimately asked for the letters related to the government formation to be placed on record. It will pass appropriate orders in the matter on Monday morning at 10.30 am.
The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Indian National Congress had approached the Supreme Court after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The alliance of the three parties has approached the apex court challenging the decision of the Governor to invite the BJP to form a "minority government".
12:42 (IST)
No one arguing that floor test is best way to show majority: SC bench
The bench, meanwhile, noted that no one is disputing that floor test is best method to show majority.
12:42 (IST)
No need for SC to pass order today, said Mukul Rohatgi
"There are some things that are with the President which are not even open to judicial intervention. There is no need for the court to pass the order today. There was no illegality in the Governor's decision. The court should not pass the order to fix the date of the floor test. The three parties here have no fundamental rights. Can the court order the Governor to advance the floor test? The petition is without annexures, they don’t know anything, they were sleeping for three weeks. There is no supporting document to their claims," Rohatgi said.
12:40 (IST)
Key highlights from Supreme Court hearing Congress-NCP-Sena petition
12:34 (IST)
Supreme Court will pass final order tomorrow at 10.30 am
Supreme Court directs SG Tushar Mehta to produce the two letters:
Appropriate orders will be passed by the Supreme Court at 10.30 am tomorrow
12:28 (IST)
Mukul Rohatgi cites Article 361, says governor not subject to judicial review
"No doubt that the floor test is inevitable but the decision of the Governor are not subject to judicial review. When governor chooses the chief minister, it is not open to judicial review. It is his individual discretion, not guided by the Cabinet."
Rohatgi cites Article 361 — Protection of President and Governors and Rajpramukhs. "Action of governor immune under Article 361. Power of President or Governor to appoint Prime Minister or Chief Minister is immune."
Justice Ramana: "These are all settled laws. The issue in the present case is regarding floor test."
12:25 (IST)
They didn't lift a finger to form the govt, now someone else has: Mukul Rohatgi tells SC
Mukul Rohatgi begins to make his submissions now. "The correct procedure is parties should be served and they can file replies. There is no tearing hurry."
"For so many days they didn't lift a little finger to form the government and now someone else has formed the government," Rohatgi tells the apex court.
12:18 (IST)
Why are they shying away from floor test today after claiming majority yesterday: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Abhishek Manu Singhvi also cited the Goa and Uttarakhand cases where floor test was directed to be held within specific period of time. "In Uttarakhand case, a "composite" floor test was directed between contesting political alliances. Same thing was ordered in Jagdambika Pal case," Singhvi tells Supreme Court.
"If floor test is ordered for tomorrow, larger issues may come back to the Supreme Court later. How is it possible for someone claiming majority yesterday to shy away from a floor test today. If floor test is ordered, it is not an invasive adversarial order at all. Floor test is only a constitutional obligation of a democracy. How is it adversarial?
12:14 (IST)
Singhvi recounts SC order in Karnataka case where floor test was directed to be televised
On the matter of floor test, Singhvi tells the court, "The best way to decide this is to have a floor test and the source of this is the SR Bommai judgment. The idea to hold quick floor test is to prevent horse trading."
Singhvi recounts the Supreme Court order in the Karnataka case where Protem Speaker was directed to be appointed and floor test was directed to be televised.
12:10 (IST)
How can Ajit Pawar be deputy CM when 41 NCP MLAs are with NCP and have said they don't recognise him as NCP leader: Singhvi asks SC
Abhishek Manu Singhvi begins to make submissions. "Obligation of Governor to satisfy himself, based on written documents, bearing signatures and physical verification," Singhvi told the court. "The NCP had a meeting yesterday (Saturday) removing Ajit Pawar expelling him from the post. Out of 54 MLAs (of NCP), 41 have signed it and was given to the Governor this morning (Sunday). How can Ajit Pawar be Deputy chief minister when 41 NCP MLAs have said that "we are with NCP and we don't recognise him as NCP leader anymore."
12:02 (IST)
Floor test must be conducted: Sibal tells SC
Sibal continues with his arguments, says all the past orders of the Supreme Court have been consistent in ordering floor test. "Floor test must be conducted, because people of Maharashtra deserve a government. They don't want to do it because they want to use the intervening time," Sibal tells the Supreme Court.
12:01 (IST)
Govt has been formed for now, no reason for this hearing, Mukul Rohatgi tells SC bench
Mukul Rohatgi is representing some BJP and Independent MLAs. "I was on Karnataka case also. This case should have gone through 226 jurisdiction first. The government has been formed for now so there is no reason for this Sunday hearing," Rohatgi tells Supreme Court. The judges hit back.
Justice Bhushan: "That is the discretion of the CJI, Mr. Rohatgi."
Justice Ramana: "We have bee nominated to hear the case so it is our duty to do it."
11:56 (IST)
There are no documents: Supreme Court told
Justice Bhushan asks, "When were the letters submitted?"
Sibal says, "We don't know. Nobody knows. When was the approach made, what documents were submitted is not known. We are saying if they have majority let them prove it. If they don't, allow us to form the government."
11:52 (IST)
Governor acting directly under orders of 'a political party', allow Floor Test today itself: Sibal tells Supreme Court
"It appears that the Governor is acting directly under the orders of a political party. The act of Governor smacks of bias, is mala fide contrary to all norms. Only thing to do today is if they believe they have the numbers, majority and can prove their support, they should be directed to conduct floor test today itself," Sibal told the 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court.
11:45 (IST)
Sorry for a hearing on Sunday, but we aren't the only ones to be blamed: Sibal opens arguments in SC
Hearing begins on a light note. Kapil Sibal apologises to the Supreme Court bench for the hearing on a Sunday and says, "But we are not the only ones to blame".
Sibal apprises the court of the developments in Maharashtra starting from election results. "In the formation of the government, governors have some discretion as is decided by the Judgments of this Court. In this case, a pre-poll alliance broke down and we have to look at the post-poll alliance now. A common minimum program was arrived at and that Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister. It is bizarre that on Saturday at 5.47 am the President's Rule was revoked and in less than three hours Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in. From thereon, everything is shrouded in mystery, what documents were given, what material was placed, nothing is in public domain."
11:39 (IST)
Supreme Court hearing begins; Kapil Sibal opens arguments
Kapil Sibal begins arguments in the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing a petition filed by the Sena-Congress-NCP combine against the appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj, senior counsels and Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat are present in the courtroom. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are present in the court. NCP leader and lawyer Majeed Memon was also seen.
11:36 (IST)
Mukul Rohatgi, who is arguing for the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Supreme Court
11:35 (IST)
Courtroom has opened: SG Tushar Mehta, senior counsels Singhvi and Sibal, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Prithviraj Chavan present at SC
Supreme Court hearing will commence soon. According to reports, the courtroom has opened. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj, senior counsels and Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat are present in the courtroom. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are present in the court. NCP leader and lawyer Majeed Memon was also seen.
11:29 (IST)
Ashok Chavan meets Sharad Pawar, says letter of MLAs was misused by Ajit
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that he met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. "I have been told that the letter of the MLAs was misused by Ajit Pawar, the MLAs of Pawar sa'ab (Sharad Pawar) have denied giving any kind of support through that letter, they say their letter was misused."
11:21 (IST)
Ajit Pawar has made a mistake and we are trying to persuade him to come back, says Nawab Malik
Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik says, "The Supreme Court is going to take an important decision. All our MLAs will be back by the evening following which the BJP does not won't have the majority and Fadnavis would have to resign. Ajit Pawar has made mistake and we are trying to persuade him to come back. As of now he has not given any positive signal."
11:19 (IST)
Solicitor-General, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kabil Sibal reach Supreme Court
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, Congress leaders and senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal have arrived for the hearing at the Supreme Court, reports said.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is also present at the court. The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will start hearing the petition at 11.30 am.
11:10 (IST)
BJP calls sacking of Ajit Pawar 'invalid'; Raut claims 165 MLAs are with Sena-NCP-Congress
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said 165 MLAs are with Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. Maharashtra Governor allowed new government to be formed on basis of bogus documents, alleged Raut. Shiv Sena leader says 30 November deadline given to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly only to enable defections.
The BJP objects to removal of Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislature party, saying it was "invalid". Ajit, who on Saturday was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returns to his private residence near Churchgate in the early hours of Sunday, reports have quoted sources as saying.
11:05 (IST)
Jayant Patil meets Governor
Supreme Court will begin hearing the Sena-NCP-Congress petition against Devendra Fadnavis' appointment as the chief minister shortly, NCP's Jayant patil has reached Raj Bhawan to give letter to the Maharashtra Governor saying he is the legislative party leader.
11:04 (IST)
Governor gave time to BJP till 30 November, we will prove majority: BJP
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing at 11.30 am today, BJP's Ashish Shelar, oozing confidence, says, "We will follow whatever the court says but the Governor has given us time till 30 November, we will prove majority with 170 MLAs or more than that."
10:58 (IST)
Chhagan Bhujbal says 49-50 MLAs with Sharad Pawar; Ashok Chavan meets NCP chief
After a meeting with NCP Sharad Pawar at his residence, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that 49-50 MLAs are with the party chief and one or two more are expected to add to this strength. He expressed confidence that a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan reached Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, while NCP's Dilip Walse Patil visited Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
10:49 (IST)
Ajit Pawar gave false documents to Governor, 49 NCP MLAs with us, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar gave false documents at the Raj Bhavan to prove he has support to aid government formation. "Even if today, Governor asks us to prove majority, we can do it right now. 49 NCP MLAs are with us," he said.
Bhujbal said that it is not possible for the BJP to form the government with 165 MLAs backing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. He condemned the move by the BJP and Ajit Pawar. "Backstabbing Sharad Pawar is the worse move by Ajit Pawar, he said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade said that his meeting with Sharad Pawar was a personal visit.
10:34 (IST)
MLAs from various parties meet Sharad Pawar
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the writ petition against the oath-taking by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, NCP MLA Baban Shinde, who did not attend the legislative party meet on Saturday, met party chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP's Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal also visited Sharad Pawar.
10:12 (IST)
Congress MLAs being shifted to JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri
Congress shifts its MLAs to JW Mariott Hotel amid fears of poaching.
This comes shortly after Shiv Sena moved their MLA to Hotel Lalit in the city and NCP moved its lawmakers to Renaissance Hotel.
09:56 (IST)
Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent NCP, Kapil Sibal to represent Shiv Sena in Supreme Court
Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will represent the NCP and Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court at 11.30 am today. Attorney General KK Venugopal will represent the Centre in the case.
During the plea hearing, questions about how Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar proved majority to the Governor, furnishing of letters of support Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, timing of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test and appointment of a pro-tem Speaker will be raised, reported CNN-News18.
09:50 (IST)
BJP MP Sanjay Kakade visited NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai
His visit comes amid the shifting of all NCP MLAs to the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai. Later, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also visited his residence.
Legislative party leader Jayant Patil also paid the NCP chief a visit.
09:13 (IST)
Twitter reminds Devendra Fadnavis how he promised to put Ajit Pawar behind bars
Twitter had a field day after BJP joined hands with Ajit Pawar. While most users shared Devendra Fadnavis' 2014 tweet about NCP, where the chief minister said, "BJP will never, never, never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in assembly. Others were silent", several users also shared an old video of Fadnavis claiming that the BJP government will ensure Ajit Pawar will be behind bars. Watch the video here
09:01 (IST)
Kapil Sibal to appear for Supreme Court hearing, say reports
Latest reports have quoted sources privy to the developments and said that Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is also expected to appear for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress trio in the Supreme Court for the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am.
08:57 (IST)
CJI Bobde unwell to travel, new 3-judge SC bench to hear Maharashtra politics petition
Since Chief Justice of India SA Bobde is too unwell to travel so early in the morning, bench for hearing Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress plea is: Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.
08:49 (IST)
Ajit Pawar lost right to issue Whip
Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting, attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said. Ajit, the NCP chief's nephew, was elected as the legislature party leader on 30 October following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The resolution passed in the Saturday meeting also said Ajit's right to issue a whip have been revoked.
The party authorised Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil to decide its stand in light of the developments.
08:48 (IST)
Ajit Pawar sacked from NCP, Jayant Patil replaces him as party's legislative head
The NCP on Saturday evening removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit leader replacing him with Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil after Pawar joined hands with the BJP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting here, attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar.
State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said.
08:44 (IST)
Governor allowed himself to be a 'pawn in the BJP's illegal usurpation of power', alleges Sena-NCP-Congress petition
08:42 (IST)
Supreme Court hearing scheduled for 11.30 am today
The writ petition by the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — said that it has been "filed by the petitioners assailing the ex-facie arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions dated 23.11.2019 of the Honourable Governor of the State of Maharashtra in ‘purportedly inviting’ the state BJP led by Shri Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state and subsequently administering him the oath of office as the chief minister of Maharashtra".
"The gross malafide, arbitrariness and illegality is writ large on the face of the impugned actions of the Honourable Governor in as much as the latter has proceed to swear in a chief minister who is well short of the majority mark of 145 in the State Assembly by 40 MLAs and had only recently, on November 10, turned down the Governor’s invitation to form a government for lack of numbers, despite having ample time to garner support for itself," it said, adding that the political alliance of the NCP-Congress with the Sena "constitutes a clear majority in the House".
"It is submitted that in these circumstances the action of the Governor in installing a minority Government is ex-facie against the basic rule of law and the rule of parliamentary democracy i.e. rule by majority," it said.
08:41 (IST)
Professor says he went into shock watching political drama in Maharashtra
Fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra on Saturday apparently proved too hot to handle for a professor who claimed that he fell sick and went into a "shock". Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kilometres away from Chandrapur city, said, "I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state".
He said he had applied for leave, which was rejected by the college principal. The purported leave application of the professor went viral on social media.
08:29 (IST)
Sanjay Raut calls Maharashtra coup 'accidental oath-taking'
Shiv Sena leader took to Twitter to call the political crisis in Maharashtra, which took a fresh turn after Devendra Fadnavis returned as the Chief Minister, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar being sworn in as his deputy after defecting to the BJP, an 'accidental oath-taking'.
08:18 (IST)
Police complaint filed after NCP MLA Daulat Daroda goes missing
A missing complaint was filed at a Thane police station for a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA on Saturday.
NCP MLA Daulat Daroda from Shahapur allegedly went missing after visiting the Raj Bhavan, where Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state respectively.
Former MLA Pandurang Barora filed the missing complaint at Shahapur Police Station in Thane on Saturday evening.
08:04 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor revisits the word 'snollygoster' as Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar take oath
Even as Devendra Fadnavis returned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister after defecting from the Sharad Pawar-led party, Congress' Shashi had one word - snollygoster.
Without naming any leader, he retweeted a post of his from 2017 where he described the meaning of the word 'snollygoster'.
07:44 (IST)
Congress shifts MLAs to Jaipur, Sena MLAs moved to Mumbai hotel
The Congress moved its MLAs to Jaipur after the two parties amid fears of poaching even as NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced his move to join the BJP.
The Shiv Sena too has shifted its MLAs to Hotel Lalit in Mumbai with the Supreme Court Court set to hear the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thakceray party's plea seeking a floor test in Maharashtra. "We may go to Jaipur tomorrow. We will be there until the special session of the state Legislative Assembly is convened for newly-elected MLAs to take oath, election of Speaker and trust vote," Congress MLA Nana Patole told PTI on Saturday.
07:37 (IST)
RECAP | Five MLAs not in contact with us, says NCP leader Nawab Malik
Talking to reporters on Saturday, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that five of the party MLAs are not in contact, while six are to arrive at the Rennaisance Hotel in Mumbai, where the rest of the party lawmakers were shifted last night.
"On the basis of numbers we have, we'll defeat the government in election of speaker itself," he said.