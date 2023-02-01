From women, youths to senior citizens, Union Budget 2023 in infographics
The Budget 2023 brought cheer and relief to taxpayers as no tax would be levied from now on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh
New Delhi: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023-24 in Indian parliament on Wednesday. The Budget 2023 brought cheer and relief to taxpayers as no tax would be levied from now on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh.
From women, youth to senior citizens, Budget 2023-24 has offered a lot to people of all walks of life.
Massive tax benefits for middle class
Tax slabs change to benefit taxpayers
7.5% fixed interest rate for women
Stipend support to 47 lakh youths
Maximum deposit limit for senior citizens increased to Rs 30 lakh
Improve conditions of tribal groups
Tax benefits for MSMEs
New small savings scheme for women
Advanced skill training to artisans and craftspeople
Today’s budget was the last full budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.
Sitharaman presented her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister of India in July 2019.
