From Times Square to Niagara Falls, Indian-American community sends welcome messages to PM Modi ahead of visit to US

Members of the Indian-American community and young Indian students are using social media platforms such as Twitter to post video greetings welcoming PM Modi, who will arrive in New York on June 20 and lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

Prominent US lawmakers, leaders, and State Governors are also extending their welcome messages, emphasizing the significance of the US-India relationship and the potential for further growth in various areas of cooperation.

The Indian leader will then travel to Washington DC where he will be welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22 for the State Visit, which will include an address to the joint session of the US Congress and the historic State Dinner.

Long live India-US friendship!, “We would like to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi for this historic State Visit, Hello and welcome, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to this beautiful city, India-US ties are a force for global good and The Indian-American community is deeply proud of Prime Minister Modi’s inspiring leadership, some of the messages said.

The Consulate General of India in New York is tweeting the special video messages that members of the diaspora are sending from iconic American landmarks across the country.

These iconic locations include the Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, Princeton University in New Jersey, Columbia University and Columbia Business School in New York, National Museum of the US Air Force in Ohio, iconic New York landmarks Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge and The Edge, Wright Brothers’ Museum in Dayton, Ohio, Liberty Bell in Philadelphia as well as from New England and Hawaii.

Prominent US lawmakers, leaders and State Governors are also sending their welcome messages to the Indian Prime Minister.

US Senator from New Jersey and Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez in a video message said that he joins the vibrant and important Indian-American community in his home state in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Washington DC.

Beginning his message with a Namaste, Menendez said the Prime Minister’s State Visit is a significant moment in the US-India relationship.

Recalling the fond memories of his visit to India in 2019, the influential lawmaker said his trip provided a chance for him to meet with Indian civil society leaders, security and government officials as well as engage with India’s history, culture and diverse religious traditions.

Menendez recalled his visit to the Akshardham Temple, the Jama Masjid and the Golden Temple and commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday.

I hope Prime Minister Modi will have the same opportunities to experience all the richness of the United States during his visit,” whether it is the incredible architecture of the US Capitol dome or the deep generosity of the American people, Menendez said as he wished the Indian leader well in his visit to Washington.

From our trade and economic engagement to our security cooperation to our people-to-people ties, the India-US relationship is critically important. We have made considerable strides in recent years, and I hope for even more in the future, he said.

He underlined that New Jersey’s Indian-American community contributes to the state’s and nation’s economy, culture, and security.

So let us pledge to work even harder to bring our two societies closer together and to make them both more prosperous in the years and decades to come, he said as he ended his message with Jai Hind and God bless America.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the US, Delaware Governor John Carney said in a video message that he hopes the Indian leader enjoys his time in Washington DC.

This visit will serve as another way for India and the United States to strengthen our economic and cultural relationships, Carney said, recalling his recent visit to India during which he was struck by the kindness of the people I met there.

He added that as Governor, he takes great pride in fostering the sister-state relationship with Gujarat and know that my fellow Delawarean President Biden feels the same way.

