From taking COVID-19 vaccine 5 times to administering rabies shots, strange tales from India's immunisation programme

A probe has been ordered in Bihar’s Patna after a woman’s records show that she has been administered the coronavirus vaccine five times

India on 16 January 2022 completed a year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive. In this one year, the nation has been able to successfully administer over 157 crore vaccine doses — 93 per cent of people above 18 years are vaccinated with the first dose and 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

However, there have been some snafus during this drive with one man claiming to have been administered the vaccine 11 times to another stating that she has received the jab five times.

Let’s take a look at some of these instances.

Probe ordered after doctor takes five COVID jabs

News agency PTI has reported that a civil surgeon of Patna has received five shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The civil surgeon, Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, however, said she had taken the vaccine jabs only thrice as per rules.

She said someone else had taken the vaccine using her PAN card details and called for an investigation.

According to CoWIN portal, she took the first dose of the vaccine on 28 January, 2021 and registered for the second dose on 12 March, 2021.

According to government records, she also took the vaccine on 6 February 2021 using a PAN card and for the fourth time on 17 June, 2021. She got the precautionary dose for the fifth time on 13 January, 2022.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “The administration has started an investigation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

12 COVID shots made man feel better

Earlier this year, an 84-year-old man in north Bihar district claimed he had taken a dozen shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and every jab had made him 'feel better'.

Brahmadeo Mandal, a resident of a village in Udakishanganj sub-division of Madhepura, said that he had used his Aadhaar card and voter ID card to get the vaccine.

News agency PTI had quoted him as saying, "Every single dose has helped relieve my chronic back pain. I have never caught cold since I took the first shot 11 months ago."

Rabies shot instead of COVID

A man in Maharashtra grabbed headlines in September last year when he was administered an anti-rabies medicine instead of the COVID-19 vaccine in Thane.

Local resident Rajkumar Yadav went to the civic-run medical centre in the Kalwa area to get a jab against the coronavirus infection. However, he stood in the wrong queue and after being vaccinated, he was informed that he was administered the vaccine against rabies.

Cocktail of vaccines

In April 2021, a man in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly administered shots of two different COVID-19 vaccines.

The man, Umesh had received Covaxin for his first dose and was then administered Covishield vaccine for his second jab.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) AK Srivastava had then clarified that no side effect has been seen due to the mixup.

A similar such case also cropped up in Gurugram when a 20-year-old man was administered a different COVID-19 vaccine despite showing his vaccination certificate — which had details on the COVID vaccine he received as the first dose - at a vaccination centre in Gurgaon.

"First Dose- Covaxin, Second Dose Covishield despite showing the certificate to them. Pls advise urgently on what to do. Happened at Rosewood City, Sector 49 Gurgaon vaccination centre (sic)," Harteerath Singh had tweeted about the incident.

First Dose- Covaxin, Second Dose Covisheild despite showing the certificate to them. Pls advise urgently on what to do Happened at Rosewood City, Sector 49 Gurgaon vaccination centre @DC_Gurugram @cdgurugram — Harteerath Singh (@HarteerathSingh) August 25, 2021

In Maharashtra, there was another mix-up when was administered two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines was given to a 72-year-old man. Dattatraya Waghmare, who is a resident of Khandvi village in Partur taluka of Jalna district, was given the first jab of Covaxin on 22 March, 2021 at a rural hospital. For the second dose, which he got on 30 April, 2021 at a primary health centre in Shrishti village, he was administered Covishield.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.