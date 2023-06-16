Choosing a child’s name is one of the most exciting parts of parenting. In India, it is believed that the name of a child represents not only the child itself, but also the parents, the family, and even the lineage of the child. The family gathers when the baby is born to perform ‘naamkaran’ – the ritual of naming the child. Some children, however, receive their names because of extraordinary circumstances or based on their parents’ beliefs.

Naming children with divine names is prevalent in Hinduism. It is widely believed that by calling out the child, you are uttering the name of God and a spiritual benefit accrues to you. Other than the names of Gods, there are many holy rivers, mountains and hills. A variety of places associated with Gods, godly people, popular temples, etc., are also commonly used by parents to name their children.

Parents nowadays want modern, stylish baby names for their children. But they also want to continue their belief in Hindu culture, considering the child’s birth star, their ancestors’ names, and even their favourite deities. If you are one of them, you’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a list of names based on Hindu deities for parents looking forward to naming their child after them.

Take a look:

Aarav – The name is inspired by Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, which means “peaceful” or “tranquil”.

Ishani – Literally means “goddess”; derived from Shiva’s consort, Parvati.

Advait – Literally, “one-of-a-kind” or “unique,” a concept inspired by Shiva, implying oneness as the ultimate reality.

Aanya – A divine feminine power symbolised by Goddess Durga, means “grace” or “favour”.

Vivaan – This word means “full of life” or “lively”; it comes from Lord Krishna, who is typically seen as playful and joyful incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Riyaan – Symbolising sacredness or blessing; inspired by Lord Ganesha, the one who removes obstacles.

Sanvi – The word means “knowledge” or “wisdom”; it comes from Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and arts.

Arjun – The word means “bright” or “shining”; symbolised after Arjuna, a key figure in the epic Mahabharata.

Maya – The word refers to “illusion” or “magic”; an aspect of Goddess Lakshmi associated with wealth and abundance.

Aryan – “Noble” or “honorable”; derived from Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe.

