From 'rags to riches': Nirma founder who sold detergents on a bicycle now has Rs 23,000 crore net worth

Karsanbhai Patel, an Indian billionaire businessman hailing from Gujarat, founded Nirma – a brand of household detergent. Early in his career, he started mixing detergents in his backyard and selling them door-to-door on his bicycle. As a result of his brand’s success, he soon faced competition from bigger players like Unilever and Procter & Gamble in the market place. According to Forbes, as of June 2023, he has a net worth of $2.9 billion.

Early life and education

Patel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He started his career as a lab assistant at the New Cotton Mills in Ahmedabad. He then joined the Gujarat government’s Geology and Mining Department. But soon after, he decided to give up his government job and follow his dream. In 1969, he started manufacturing detergent powder and sold handmade packets on his bicycle.

Successful career with ‘Nirma’

In terms of volume, household detergent Nirma is one of the largest producers of soda ash in the world. In addition, Karsanbhai’s company has significant business interests in cement, detergents, soaps, and cosmetics. A cement unit owned by him, Nuvoco Vistas, was listed in August 2021.

In memory of his lost daughter Nirupama, Karsanbhai named the product Nirma. He also used her illustration (the girl in the white dress) on the pack and TV commercials to keep her memory alive. Nirma’s high quality and low price made for an outstanding value. Using housewife-friendly advertisement jingles, the brand became a market leader.

Family

According to reports, in addition to Karsanbhai Patel’s daughter, he has two sons and a son-in-law who lead the company. His son-in-law Kalpesh Patel is in the human resources and healthcare industry for Nirlife Healthcare while sons, Rakesh K Patel manages procurement and logistics and Hiren K Patel oversees marketing and finance.

Achievements

An industrialist and a visionary in the field of education, Karsanbhai K Patel is the Chairman of Nirma Limited and the founder of Nirma Education and Research Foundation (NERF) and Nirma University.

According to Nirma University’s official website, Patel has several accolades to his name. He was conferred the Udyog Ratna Award in 1990, Gujarat Businessman Award in 1998, Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award in 2009, Baroda Sun Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, Padma Shri Award in 2010 and Chemtech Award of Hall of Fame, among others.

In 2001, Florida Atlantic University, USA awarded him an honorary doctorate of humanities for his philanthropy and business and marketing acumen. In 2007, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya in Indore conferred him with an honourary Doctor of Letters (DLitt).

