The internet has become a hub of entertainment thanks to a variety of catchy content being posted each day. Since social media engagement has seen an immense surge in recent times, any interesting content can reach the trending list in no time at all. Looking at our search history of 2022, there was no shortage of viral incidents that grabbed significant attention. From Kaccha Badam to Mera Dil Ye Pukare, the list of this year’s favourites is quite long. As the year is drawing to its end, we have racked up some top viral content that have gained a lot of traction in 2022:

Mera Dil Ye Pukare:

In November 2022, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha created much buzz by dancing to a remixed version of Lata Mangeskar’s iconic number Mera Dil Ye Pukare. She won over the internet with her graceful moves in the video. The original video on Instagram, earned over 2 million likes, making Ayesha an internet sensation overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)



Kala Chashma:

A Norwegian men’s dance group, Quick Style, choreographed their version of the popular Bollywood dance track Kala Chashma. The video started the trend of people recreating the song, from Japan to the United States. After the clip garnered millions of views, Quick Style continued to follow their trend of choreographing Bollywood songs. Now, they have established a huge follower base on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)



Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya:

An Indian YouTuber took the internet by storm by imitating Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s “Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya” dialogue from the 2014 movie Heropanti. Though it was just a casual attempt by the mimicry artist, social media users were left in splits. In the wake of the trend, thousands of memes surfaced on different social media platforms. The original YouTube short was uploaded ahead of the release of Heropanti 2 and accumulated as many as 8.6 million views.



Kacha Badam:

A street vendor from West Bengal, Bhuban Badyakar, turned into an overnight celebrity after his peanut-selling jingle, “Kacha Badam” went viral across social media. Though the original footage was posted by another user, the song was recomposed later by YouTube rapper Nazmu Reachat. Badyakar also starred in the music video that went on to earn millions of views.



Such a boring day:

Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. She went viral a number of times for her hilarious dialogues inside the BB House. In January 2022, music composer and singer Yashraj Mukhate produced a catchy clip with Gill’s quote, “Such a boring day.” Gill also appeared in the video shaking a leg with Mukhate. The one-minute song went trending in no time and amassed over 18 million views.

Which one of these trending videos was your favourite?

