From PM Modi to Rajnath Singh, leaders wish Amit Shah on his birthday

From Union ministers to chief ministers of several BJP ruled-states, birthday wishes for Amit Shah flooded social media.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Amit Shah for his numerous efforts towards nation building further praying for his long and healthy life. PM Modi and Amit Shah share a close bond and have worked together for decades.

“Birthday greetings to Shri Amit Shah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

In a tweet in Hindi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote that Amit Shah performs every responsibility with great efficiency and is working diligently to make India’s internal security more strong.

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah को जन्मदिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। हर दायित्व को बड़ी कुशलता से निभाने में वे सिद्धहस्त हैं। भारत की आंतरिक सुरक्षा को और अधिक मज़बूत बनाने के लिए वे बड़ी कर्मठता से काम कर रहे हैं। मैं उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं दीर्घायु होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2022

Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, S Jaishankar, Bhupendra Yadav, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur also posted their wishes on Twitter.

Felicitations to the dedicated nationalist, master political strategist & a popular, iron willed & determined leader Sh @AmitShah Ji on his birthday. May God grant him good health & long life in the years ahead. Many happy returns of the day.#HBDayAmitShah pic.twitter.com/1oA6hiAwne — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 22, 2022

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were among the first ones to wish the Home Minister.

राष्ट्र, समाज व संगठन के सजग प्रहरी, भाजपा परिवार के वरिष्ठ सदस्य, माननीय केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई! प्रभु श्री राम आपको दीर्घायु, सुयशपूर्ण जीवन और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें, यही कामना है।@AmitShah — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

Wishing Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah ji a very #HappyBirthday. May he keep rising to newer heights with his unwavering dedication to India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZtoqqCSPua — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 22, 2022

Sharing two pictures, one old and another relatively new, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Having been firmly by the side of New India’s key architect Shri Narendra Modi Ji for decades, Shri Amit Shah Ji has been pivotal in the rise of BJP. As HM he has steered India’s internal security to a new high.”

Having been firmly by the side of New India’s key architect Shri @narendramodi Ji for decades, Shri @AmitShah Ji has been pivotal in the rise of BJP. As HM he has steered India’s internal security to new high. I wish Adarniya Amit Ji a very Happy Birthday. Be blessed always. pic.twitter.com/9wEucBsqie — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 22, 2022



Playing a major role in the rise of the BJP in India, Amit Shah has been pivotal to the party’s exemplary streak of poll wins in the last few years. Often referred to as ‘Chanakya’, Shah is known as a master strategist.

After holding several important portfolios in the Gujarat government during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, Shah was appointed as BJP’s national president in 2014.

In June 2019, he took office as the Union Minister of Home Affairs and is the undisputed number 2 in BJP after PM Modi.

