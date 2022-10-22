India

From PM Modi to Rajnath Singh, leaders wish Amit Shah on his birthday

From PM Modi to Union Ministers, many took to Twitter on Saturday and extended their greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday

FP Trending October 22, 2022 11:28:48 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI File

From Union ministers to chief ministers of several BJP ruled-states, birthday wishes for Amit Shah flooded social media.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Amit Shah for his numerous efforts towards nation building further praying for his long and healthy life. PM Modi and Amit Shah share a close bond and have worked together for decades.

“Birthday greetings to Shri Amit Shah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

In a tweet in Hindi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote that Amit Shah performs every responsibility with great efficiency and is working diligently to make India’s internal security more strong.

Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, S Jaishankar, Bhupendra Yadav, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur also posted their wishes on Twitter.

Check their wishes:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were among the first ones to wish the Home Minister.

Sharing two pictures, one old and another relatively new, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Having been firmly by the side of New India’s key architect Shri Narendra Modi Ji for decades, Shri Amit Shah Ji has been pivotal in the rise of BJP. As HM he has steered India’s internal security to a new high.”


Playing a major role in the rise of the BJP in India, Amit Shah has been pivotal to the party’s exemplary streak of poll wins in the last few years. Often referred to as ‘Chanakya’, Shah is known as a master strategist.

After holding several important portfolios in the Gujarat government during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, Shah was appointed as BJP’s national president in 2014.

In June 2019, he took office as the Union Minister of Home Affairs and is the undisputed number 2 in BJP after PM Modi.

Updated Date: October 22, 2022 11:28:48 IST

