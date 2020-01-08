From spreading fake news on JNU to garnering support for CAA through false claims, BJP's IT Cell is being called out by netizens

Policy debates in the post-truth political era are held and won over social media and WhatsApp. And in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party is often considered the master of such tools with a large team of cyber warriors, as mentioned in several media reports. From playing a part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic successive election wins, to mobilising support for some of the party's boldest policy ventures such as outlawing instant triple talaq and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the BJP's IT cell machinery was credited for many of party's achievements.

However, the social media giant machinery appears to have lost its touch recently, especially in the wake of nationwide mobilisation against Citizenship Amendment Bill and the subsequent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The anti-CAA protests across the nation and the Twitter war — with anti-CAA hashtags dominating trends since weeks before the BJP IT cell could manage to get pro-government phrases to trend within close quarters of the former — got even pro-government sections talking that the government was 'caught napping' on the issue. What resulted from a hurriedly whipped out outreach programme was a less-than-perfect strategy with glaring loopholes and moves that were blatantly unethical and flawed.

Not only were the party leaders forced to twist themselves into knots to underplay the intent and impact of a law that for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India, but BJP leaders were also found stating outright lies.

This is what Shah had to say on a nationwide NRC on 1 May this year:

First we will pass the Citizenship Amendment bill and ensure that all the refugees from the neighbouring nations get the Indian citizenship. After that NRC will be made and we will detect and deport every infiltrator from our motherland. pic.twitter.com/oB2SlBaQ0j — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 1, 2019

As the home minister of India, Shah also said on the floor of Rajya Sabha on 20 November that the NRC process will be carried out across India. Then, Shah's April 2019 'chronology' comment got so viral that it successfully qualifies as meme fodder today.

Yet, notwithstanding these public utterances, Shah, in an interview to ANI, contradicted his earlier statement and spoke in support of Prime Minister Modi. The Union home minister, in his interview on Tuesday, asserted that the prime minister "was right in saying that there has been no discussion” on a nationwide NRC process "either in the Cabinet or Parliament."

The IT cell machinery was on the back foot trying to justify the volte face and negating the public record of BJP leaders' old stand.

Furthermore, the IT cell members and several known pro-BJP handles were called out time and again for trying to bribe voters with petty payoffs in order to get them to support Citizenship Amendment Bill. The BJP launched a hotline number, 8866288662, on 2 January on which people were supposed to give a missed call to pledge support to CAA. However, it did not take long for this to descend to the lowest levels with BJP supporters trying to get more missed calls on various pretexts. Some of the tricks included posting mass appeal to call up on a Twitter user's 'lost phone' to help them locate it; adds and invites for sex chats; free Netflix subscriptions; and job postings - BJP supporters went all out to come up with creative ways to garner more support, even if purely statistical.

The Netflix subscription promise spiralled so out of control that the streaming platform had to step in and debunk those rumours.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI

— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

What they inadvertently ended up doing was exposing the dirty tricks at play in the social media war, embarrassing the party, and corrupting what could have been a legit data set even if useful for the party alone as an informal referendum on popularity of the law.

Most media channels carried reports covering the malignant campaign. Despite this, on 6 January home minister Amit Shah claimed that the number received 52.7 lakh 'verified' missed calls in a span of two days. He said in total, the toll-free number received 68 lakh calls. The minister did not clarify the methodology behind separating calls motivated by one of the fake promises from the ones coming as a result of an actual opinion in favour of the CAA.

Then, while the BJP was still recovering from the stunning resilience of these largely apolitical protests, another challenge came its way when a masked mob — ostensibly comprising of activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other RSS-affiliated groups — attacked the JNU campus on 5 January, and rampaged in the campus for close to three hours with impunity.

Screenshots of masked attackers juxtaposed against other pictures and videos known ABVP activists left the BJP red faced as JNU students blamed the right-wing organisation squarely for launching an unprovoked attack on the varsity campus.

Thus, in order to blunt the damage, the BJP IT cell came out with its own version of events, the only difference was that it has been called out time and again for spreading fake news and propaganda.

Various BJP supporters first sought to counter JNU students claim by calling it a staged attack of Left-leaning students.

The ‘masked revolution’ of JNU ‘unmasked’! These students affiliated to Left unions blocked the main server room of JNU and today they went on rampage. Remember a few days ago there were tutorials by Left on how to use masks to avoid facial recognition? pic.twitter.com/ECvfTiYj5i — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2020

This is after several people on Twitter identified at least three ABVP activists armed with rods and sticks around the campus, while ABVP's Delhi joint secretary Anima Sonkar admitted on national television that ABVP activists were armed. During a panel discussion on Times Now, Sonkar, however, said the duo were carrying rods in "self-defence". Seeking to explain the videos that emerged following the Sunday night attack on JNU students and teachers on campus, Sonkar said they were "asked on WhatsApp groups" to be armed before stepping out.

"In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread... whenever you are stepping out, step out in groups, step out while you have rods... whatever you get handy, pepper spray, somebody has acid. I have not even heard or seen any case of acid attack or something (sic)," Sonkar said during the televised debate.

Asked by the anchor whether she was admitting that the men on the video were from the ABVP, Sonkar said, “Yes, Vikas Patel is our activist. I am not disowning… It's self-defence, complete self-defence."

The ABVP was left embarrassed one more time when cybercell warriors populated the microblogging site with a video of what they said was the 'trigger behind JNU violence'. The video, as they claimed, showed a Leftist group attacking ABVP activist as he was helping other students enrol for exam and hostel rooms against JNUSU's call for a total boycott of the procedure until a fee hike is rolled back completely.

The video went viral with BJP functionaries like Chetan Bragta, IT head and convenor of Himachal BJP, national IT cell head Amit Malviya and BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeting the clip. It became so popular, that in a rare move, even state-run Prasar Bharati News Services tweeted it out.

Video bears witness to #JNU VC @mamidala90's statement that those opposing registration for Winter session of #JNU are behind violence to scuttle the academic process of varsity. pic.twitter.com/JWr4n81GbW — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 6, 2020

However, Alt News ran a fact check and found the situation to be quite opposite to what ABVP claimed. The fact checking website tracked down the person being assaulted and found that he was in fact, an AISA activist Vivek Pandey. The man in the red shirt, seen assaulting the former, was ABVP member Sharvender. Sharvender has now deleted/deactivated his social media accounts.

Another instance of alleged fake propaganda was detected by Alt News when ABVP national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan tweeted photographs of SFI activist Soori Krishnan and suggested that he faked sustaining injuring during violence in JNU.

Comedy show of the left comrades SFI leader Soori from JNU after being ”brutally injured” in Delhi Seen completely in high spirits while welcomed with garlands in Trivandrum within 24 hours.#TukdeTukdeGang #JNUHiddenTruth #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/8LqoiycnPY — Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) January 7, 2020

However, the fake news watchdog spoke to Krishnan and found that he did receive 16 sutures for a head injury and suffered severe contusion on his shoulders. However, he was not required to wear a bandage anymore after the bleeding stopped. The article carried pictures of the injury and his AIIMS outpatient card, which clearly detailed his injuries.

Even today, hours after actor Deepika Padukone attended JNU protests as mark of solidarity against the students, a dedicated campaign was being run by some BJP supporters to boycott her upcoming film Chhapaak. #BoycottChhapaak was trending on Twitter with pro-BJP handles abusing the actor for standing alongside the 'tukde tukde gang' and 'anti-nationals'. Some people tweeted pictures showing that they cancelled their advanced booking for the film. However, several Twitter users pointed out that the image being reshared was of the same ticket by various users.

These @BJP4India IT cell slaves are a laugh a minute! What a circus https://t.co/veVEe4T8P1 — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 8, 2020

Significantly, the violence in JNU has come at a time when the Delhi Assembly Elections are around the corner. They also come in the aftermath of the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia where those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act were lathicharged apparently for 'obstructing policemen' from discharging their duties.

However, the police is yet to make an arrest in the JNU violence case.

On the contrary, the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the attack has been booked for 'vandalising' server rooms in the varsity, a day before the violence.

