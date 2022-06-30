India

From dancing on tables to bursting crackers: Here’s how supporters and colleagues celebrated Eknath Shinde’s victory

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra chief minister while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy in Mumbai on Thursday

FP Staff June 30, 2022 21:59:12 IST
Screengrab showing Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs celebrating in Goa after Eknath Shinde’s name was announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. ANI

Supporters of Eknath Shinde-faction broke into celebrations after the Shiv Sena leader was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister

 

 

 

Earlier, rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrated following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They danced in joy as the Fadnavis-Shinde joint press conference was being broadcast on a large television screen. In the video, two MLAs eventually climbed on to the top of the table.

Supporters in Maharashtra also joined in the celebrations:

They had also raised slogans in Shinde's favour:

With input from agencies

 

Updated Date: June 30, 2022 22:04:27 IST

