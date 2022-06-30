From dancing on tables to bursting crackers: Here’s how supporters and colleagues celebrated Eknath Shinde’s victory
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra chief minister while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy in Mumbai on Thursday
Supporters of Eknath Shinde-faction broke into celebrations after the Shiv Sena leader was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister
Supporters of Balasaheb's Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde camp started celebrations in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/vVe9sG0atk
— Prasad VSN Koppisetti 🇮🇳 (@PrasadKVSN) June 27, 2022
BJP's celebrations after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/NkUz3MRl8e
— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 30, 2022
लड्डू फूटा pic.twitter.com/TQy5M08WdY
— Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) June 29, 2022
Eknath Shinde's supporters celebrating in Kalyan after Shinde took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/p599QvJNy1
— Pradeep Gupta (@pradeepjourno) June 30, 2022
Earlier, rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrated following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They danced in joy as the Fadnavis-Shinde joint press conference was being broadcast on a large television screen. In the video, two MLAs eventually climbed on to the top of the table.
#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022
Supporters in Maharashtra also joined in the celebrations:
#WATCH | Supporters of Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde celebrate in Nashik following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of the state. pic.twitter.com/JNraPYds7p
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022
They had also raised slogans in Shinde's favour:
#WATCH | Goa: Shinde faction MLAs chant slogans in favour of Eknath Shinde outside a hotel in Panaji.
Shinde will be taking the oath as Maharashtra CM this evening pic.twitter.com/18LyMcPMqc
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022
With input from agencies
