From cricket to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political heir, who is Tejashwi Yadav?

New Delhi: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is the son of Bihar's former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Yadav served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in Nitish Kumar's cabinet. From the Raghopur constituency, he was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Tejashwi was a former cricketer, who played for Delhi Daredevils in 2008.

Who exactly is Tejashwi Yadav?

Tejashwi was born on 9 November, 1989 in Gopalganj, Bihar, and is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

According to Jagran Josh, Yadav has a net worth of 1.98 crore. He was the previous Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and the Opposition's Chief Ministerial contender. Tejashwi is the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, India's largest political party.

Yadav and his early life

Tejashwi attended school in Patna and afterwards in Delhi. He attended the Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar until the fifth grade. He afterwards took admission in Delhi Public School in R K Puram, Delhi. Throughout his education, he has been described as an introvert and shy child.

Beginning of his political career

Tejashwi began campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal while pursuing a cricket career in 2010. He was praised with success for updating campaigning techniques and improving the party's internet appeal.

Tejashwi campaigned as a Mahagathbandhan candidate from Raghopur in the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election. The alliance won a large majority in the legislature, resulting in his nomination as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister.

In the 5th Nitish Kumar ministry, he was given the ministries of Public Works, Forestry, and Environment.

He cleared his name after a scandal in 2018 and became the de facto head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Tejashwi was instrumental in the relief efforts and food supply organisation during the 2019 Bihar floods.

Tejashwi led the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections, however the alliance secured 110 seats, with the RJD securing 75.

The Alliance was unable to establish a new government due to the 122-member majority requirement. Tejashwi was elected as Bihar's Leader of the Opposition.

Political Timeline

Tejashwi was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Raghopur, where he defeated BJP candidate Satish Kumar by a margin of 22,733 votes. He was then appointed as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister.

Cricket Career

Tejashwi has been a cricket fan since elementary school. He was chosen for Delhi's U-15 cricket team. He then dropped out of Class X to pursue a sports career. He has advanced to the Delhi U-17 and U-19 cricket squads.

He was also named to the list of standby players for India's World Cup-winning U-19 National Cricket Team. Tejashwi was also selected by the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League in 2008, where he remained on the team's reserve bench for the entire season between 2008 and 2012.

Controversy

The CBI filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav and members of his family in 2017, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation into money laundering in a 2004 corruption case involving the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

As a result, Nitish Kumar withdrew the Janata Dal (United) from the coalition and formed a new administration with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tejashwi was given immunity from the investigation in 2018 after proving that he was only 14 years old and could not have been involved in the allegations levied against him.

