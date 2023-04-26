Co-founder of India’s biggest stock broker company Zerodha and also the country’s youngest billionaire, Nikhil Kamath is truly an inspiration for the younger generation. Despite being a school dropout, Nikhil along with his elder brother Nithin Kamath has taken the fintech company to new heights, recording a profit of Rs 2,000 crore in the last financial quarter.

At a time when Zerodha has been recording a humongous profit this year, thus taking the stock broking industry to a completely new level, let’s take a look at the inspiring journey of Nikhil Kamath.

About Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil who has admitted to hating going to school used to sell phones at the age of 14, leaving his mother angry. This also affected his studies and the school management was unhappy with his lack of interest. Nikhil was also not allowed to appear for the class 10 board exams, following which he dropped out of school.

It was then that he started working at a call centre where he would get a salary of Rs 8,000 per month and also left his parents’ house to move in with his girlfriend.

“I worked from 4 PM to 1 AM at the call centre, and in the mornings, I tried my hand at trading. I learned a lot; when you move away from the family ecosystem and the judgement of relatives, you get down to the real stuff,” the Zerodha founder once said in an interview with the Humans of Bombay.

He also shared how his father supported him.

Zerodha’s start

It was in 2006 when Nikhil Kamath met an American man who gave him the responsibility to manage his money. Taking notes of that job, he started with a brokerage firm titled Kamath & Associates. Later in 2010, Nikhil took the job further and started Zerodha. He was later joined in by his elder brother Nithin Kamath. The duo earns a salary package of Rs 100 crore each.

As per the latest reports, a great part of Kamath’s net worth is comprised his salary and earnings from the company. The package reportedly includes a base salary of Rs 4.16 crore, Rs 2 crore for housing rent, Rs 1.6 crore for other perks, and Rs 41 lakh for extra allowances.

