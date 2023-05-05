From Byju’s to Meesho, these Indian startups have fired over 12,000 people in 2023

Over the last few weeks, tens of thousands of tech workers and startup have been laid off around the world. Over-hiring, cost concerns, and finance issues have generated new hurdles for businesses as the globe exits from the epidemic period. Layoffs began last year and have only risen since the beginning of 2023.

According to current forecasts, around 20,000 job layoffs are likely over the next six months, with some job profiles being particularly vulnerable. India has also borne the impact of these cutbacks. The layoff season in India began in 2023, with Amazon India laying off 1000 people.

Layoffs are a worldwide phenomenon, and India clearly is no exception. Many homegrown startups and businesses have also laid off thousands of employees. These include ed-tech major Byju’s, Unacademy, Vedantu, Swiggy, Ola, to name a few.

The following Indian tech companies and startups have laid off over 10,000 employees collectively.

Byju’s: 4,000

Unacademy: 1,500

Ola: 1,400

Vedantu: 1,100

Swiggy: 630

Cars24: 600

Oyo: 600

Sharechat: 600

Meesho: 251

ZestMoney: 100

VerSe Innovation: 100

Dunzo: 300

Koo: 260

Simpl 150

Tech layoffs to continue through 2023

Indeed, a job platform, has also laid off a considerable number of people. The US-based employment website announced that it will be cutting thousands of jobs. The job search site let off 2,200 people, accounting for 15% of its staff, becoming the latest company to undertake huge layoffs.

Meanwhile, Accenture, an IT services and consulting firm, announced a massive number of job cuts on Thursday. Accenture, a worldwide IT services business with a substantial presence in India, stated on Thursday that it will lay off approximately 19,000 people due to adverse global macroeconomic circumstances and weak revenue growth.

