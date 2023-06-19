The Delhi metro has recently been in the spotlight for many infamous events. Incidents ranging from commuters making reels inside the coach to catfights between women for seats and notorious boys obstructing doors with their feet – the list continues thus far. Now, a woman has been spotted using a hair straightener inside the Delhi metro as fellow passengers stand by her side. The video posted on Twitter shows the woman using the hair pressing equipment by plugging it into the train coach’s charging port, kept in order to charge phones and laptops.

A Twitter user named ‘Hasna Zaroori Hai’ shared the video on the microblogging site. He captioned the post: “Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!” Referring to the activities that take place inside the coaches, he meant that Delhi metro is different. The clip generated a number of reactions, with many criticising the woman’s behavior in the metro. It amassed over 17 lakh views.

The incident once again shows foul-play on commuters’ part with several warnings from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against causing trouble for fellow passengers largely unheeded.

One user wrote: “From bedroom to dressing table.”

From bedroom to dressing table 😜😛🤭 — Ankit Jain (@1311Ankitjain) June 18, 2023

“Delhi Metro new tagline : use it in any way as u like,” another user commented.

Delhi Metro new tagline : use it in any way as u like 🤭🤭 — Manoj VReddy (@immanojv) June 18, 2023

“Dear viewers “This is called utilisation of time, every minute and every second is important,” a third user wrote.

Dear viewers "This is called utilisation of time, every minute and every second is important"😂😂😂😂😂 — Tips for vlogging (@PanditVloges) June 19, 2023

However, some users also sympathized with the woman for her behaviour inside the metro.

“Maybe going to some party.. Utilising public property, why to over react. She is also a tax payer,” the user wrote.

Maybe going to some party..

Utilising public property, why to over react.

She is also a tax payer.. — Kunal B (@Kunalzap) June 18, 2023

Another said: “This is much much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, may be her place did not had electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better.”

This is much much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, may be her place did not had electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better. — Satyam Raj (@satyamraj_in) June 18, 2023

In recent years, such incidents have become common in Delhi metro stations. A few days ago, a couple was seen kissing inside the metro while sitting on the floor, which prompted officials to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from engaging in such obscene activities”.

In a tweet from the DMRC’s official handle, passengers were reminded that any activity causing inconvenience to others is prohibited. “Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro,” said the DMRC. Along with the tweet, the DMRC also shared a poster that read, “Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making Reels in Metro? No Papa!” Any activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers inside the Delhi Metro is strictly prohibited,” read the footnote on the poster. The warning came after a video of a woman dancing to a popular Bollywood tune went viral.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.