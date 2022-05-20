From actor to judge: Outgoing SC judge Justice Nageswara Rao has acted alongside Kader Khan, Sanjay Dutt
The revelation was made by senior advocate and vice president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Pradeep Rai during Justice Rao’s farewell on Friday
Outgoing Justice L Nageswara Rao, who is set to retire on 7 June, attended his farewell ceremony on Friday as the apex court is closing for Summer vacation. It was during the event that it was found out that Justice Rao wore several hats before joining the legal profession. For instance, he has acted besides Kader Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the 1989 film Kanoon Apna Apna.
The revelation was made by senior advocate Pradeep Rai, vice president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
Speaking on his experience, Justice Rao said he was into theatre during his youth and one of his cousins was a director, and that was how he ended up in films, according to a report by Live Law.
'Vikas Singh was talking about my acting skills. I was into theatre and one of my cousins was a director and asked me to do a short role and there ended the matter', Justice Rao said.' I didn't want to become an actor. All of you know, Lawyers act in courts…. judges also do', he added.
Watch the clip here
An interesting clip from the 1989 film “Kanoon Apna Apna” in which Justice L Nageswara acted as a policeman along with Sanjay Dutt and Kader Khan.
SCBA Vice President @pradeepraiindia today revealed that Justice Rao acted in this film during his farewell address. pic.twitter.com/DljqowoBp6
— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 20, 2022
Senior advocate Pradeep Rai also revealed in the course of the event that Justice Rao is a cricketer and has played in Ranji Trophy for Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, said that it was under the captainship of Justice Rao that the CJI XI could defeat the SCBA XI this year in a cricket match.
With input from agencies
