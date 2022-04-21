From 75 to 2047, India at 100 cannot be routine, it should be a watershed: PM Modi

Addressing bureaucrats on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day, the Prime Minister next 25 years should be seen as single time unit and not as different pieces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India moving from the 75th year of independence to its centenary cannot be a routine affair and instead it should be a watershed moment for the country and its people.

Addressing bureaucrats on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day, the PM said, "Our Amrit Kaal is not just to laud the last seven decades. We may have go from 70-75 (years of independence) in routine. We may gone from 60-70 (years of independence) in routine. But from 75 to 2047, India at 100, cannot be routine. Our Amrit Mahotsav should be a watershed. The period of (the next) 25 years should be seen as single time unit and not as (different) pieces."

He said, "We should spell out our vision for 'India at 100', each district in the country should set its objectives and aims for the next 25 years."

Speaking to the packed auditorium of bureaucrats, the Prime Minister said the main responsibility of civil servants is to uphold the country's unity and integrity and there should not be any compromise in it.

"We cannot make any compromise on that. Whenever we make any decision, even at the local level, however populist and attractive it may be, it must be weighed if this decision in a small village will prove to be a hindrance to the unity and integrity of the country or not," PM Modi said

The Prime Minister said that the nation was built by all those who followed the path of innovation with the mantra of "Nation First" and added that every civil servant needs to lead India to newer heights.

He said that governance reforms should be the goal and civil servants should work towards bringing change in the life of the common man.

PM Modi praised the efforts of young entrepreneurs and said India has seen 14 unicorns in the first quarter of 2022. He added that during the last eight years, many big changes have been implemented in the country which have "behavioural change" at their core.

Before his address, PM Narendra Modi conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for effective "implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation".

The Prime Minister presented 16 awards for five identified Priority Programmes and for innovations in the field of public administration and delivery of services.

With inputs from agencies

