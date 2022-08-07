Every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. While the United Nations (UN) has declared 30 July as International Friendship Day, India celebrates it on the first Sunday of August.

If you are in trouble, want to vent about a bad day or just share your joy at achieving something, who are you going to call? A friend, right? Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships ever created. A good friend is someone who is always present in times of need. They are true companions who always support and guide you through tough times. Every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated in the country as Friendship Day. And this year, it will be celebrated on 7 August. The United Nations (UN) has declared 30 July as International Friendship Day, but India also celebrates it on the first Sunday of August.

Friendship Day is said to be very special for people because it is entirely dedicated to the relationship which is not given by blood but chosen by love. In order to celebrate this day, friends share gifts, flowers, and some even tie wristbands to each other to cherish the bond forever.

History and Significance:

The origin of Friendship Day dates back to the 1930s. It was the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall, who began the concept of Friendship Day. He proposed the idea that people can celebrate and honour their friends on this occasion. But as time passed by, people thought it to be a gimmick to sell cards and hence stopped celebrating it.

Then in 1958, the day was again suggested by an international civil organization - World Friendship Crusade. The idea was to foster peaceful relations between various cultures. However, even that closed down. Years later, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 30 July as the official International Friendship Day on 27 July, 2011. The main idea was to promote peace, happiness, and unity among people.

Interestingly, Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. Malaysia and India celebrate the beauty of friendship on the first Sunday of August. Whereas, in Ohio’s Oberlin, people celebrate this day on 9 April every year.

