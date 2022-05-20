Friday prayers offered at Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi

Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee, in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy, had appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers

Varanasi: The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its first Friday prayers at the premises since 'Shivling' was claimed to have been found during a court-ordered survey.

Earlier, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee, in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy, had appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers today. One of the devotees who arrived there confirmed that the prayers concluded peacefully.

People gathered for namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque premises at 1.30 pm and performed it without 'wazu'. The Friday prayers were observed after the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi, on Tuesday, to ensure the protection of the area (where claimed 'Shivling' was found) inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances" at the premises.

The top court is scheduled to hear the proceedings related to Gyanvapi at 3 pm today.

