New Delhi: All hurdles have been pulled in the extradition from the UK of notorious arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, wanted in India for tax evasion, money laundering and kickbacks in an Indian Air Force (IAF) defence deal for trainer aircraft from Swiss manufacturer Pilatus.

The Westminster court of the United Kingdom on November 7 gave a go-ahead to extradite Bhandari from the UK where he had escaped to from India in 2016 via Nepal after a lookout notice had been issued against him.

Indian probe agencies, namely the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, have maintained that Bhandari had close links with Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law and Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra.

Probe agencies allege that Robert Vadra was in collusion with Sanjay Bhandari and that he might be the beneficiary of kickbacks that Bhandari allegedly received.

Tony London flat, Robert Vadra and Sanjay Bhandari

In 2019, ED had grilled Vadra with regard to alleged undeclared properties abroad and had confronted him with email exchanges between him and Bhandari’s close aide Sumit Chadha.

These email, from 2010, pertained to a property in London—12 Bryanstone Square—regarding which Vadra and Chadha seem to be having a discussion.

Sanjay Bhandari is also being probed in the same case, apart from being accused of not disclosing to Indian tax authorities several other overseas properties.

Robert Vadra, however, has always categorically denied any links with Bhandari.

What’s in a mail!

According to documents, Sumit Chadha mailed Vadra from his account ‘sumit@frangos.co.uk’ on April 4, 2010, at 9:12 pm, marking it to ‘deltabhandari@hotmail.com and ‘bluebreezetrading@gmail.com’.

Interestingly, the subject of Chadha’s mail to Vadra was ‘Bryanstone Sq’….

In the mail, Chadha asked Vadra if there was “any update on when some funds will be sent” since Chadha had “not heard back from anyone & would appreciate”. Chadha needed, the mail said, to plan his “cash flow”.

Chadha further wrote: “As you are aware, I am not doing this project for any commercial gain, only to complete a task taken on as a favour & my ability to complete without unnecessary stress will be greatly assisted if I can be given some clear assurances & timelines on which I will be reimbursed.”

“I have commenced completion of all the remaining structural works at the property in relation to the floors, bathrooms & heating system. All materials have been procured & installation has begun of the wooden floors, hope to have (a) full team on site to install bathrooms from (the) middle of next week as the good news is that I have been able to arrange express delivery of the majority of core bathroom fittings.”

Vadra replied to Chadha’s email on April 15, 2010. Again the subject of the mail was ‘Re: Bryanstone Sq’.

“Was not aware that nothing had reached you…Will be in London soon too. You take care. Cheers,” Vadra assured Chadha.

Meanwhile, the ED in its chargesheet had claimed that Bhandari had purchased this London property in 2009 for £ 1.9 million, but sold in June 2010, for the same amount. The sale did not include the additional expenses of nearly £ 65,900 for the renovation of the flat.

Earlier, income tax authorities had raided Sanjay Bhandari’s premises and recovered digital evidence pertaining to London’s flat, 12 Bryanstone Square.

The ED believes, therefore, that Robert Vadra was beneficially holding the flat, and consequently, paying for its renovation.

Was London flat bought with Bhandari’s black money?

It is alleged that Sanjay Bhandari helped M/s Samsung Engineering Corporation Ltd in getting a contract from ONGC in 2009 via a US-based company, which he owns through majority shareholding.

Allegedly, Bhandari received as kickback for facilitating the deal, $49,99,969 on June 13, 2009.

Bhandari’s company then allegedly purchased this London flat on December 11, 2009 from another company that was holding 12 Ellorton House, Bryanstone Square.

It is this property for the renovation of which Vadra was allegedly paying Sumit Chadha, considered to be a close associate of Sanjay Bhandari.

Sanjay Bhandari’s rapsheet

Sanjay Bhandari is accused of defrauding Indian tax authorities, playing middleman and receiving kickbacks in the Rs 2,895 crore deal of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Westminster court of the United Kingdom court approved Bhanadari’s extradition to India on November 7.

He is wanted in India for prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Asset), Imposition of Tax Act 2015 and Income Tax Act 1961.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.